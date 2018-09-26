26/09/2018 09:40:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Related content
13 Sep - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding
03 Sep - 
Total Voting Rights
30 Aug - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 26

 

FirstGroup plc

26 September 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the “Company”) announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman to acquire shares in the Company, Wolfhart Hauser has purchased 10,459 shares at a price of £0.949 per share. The transaction took place on 25 September 2018.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier:  549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

07515 500036

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)Name

 

Wolfhart Hauser

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

 

Interim Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)Nature of the transaction

 

Share purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.94910,459

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,459

£9,925.59

e)Date of the transaction25/09/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:40 E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 Sep E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
03 Sep E:FGP
Total Voting Rights
30 Aug E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
15 Aug E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Aug E:FGP
Total Voting Rights
25 Jul E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
18 Jul E:FGP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17 Jul E:FGP
Result of AGM
17 Jul E:FGP
AGM Statement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
3
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea
4
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
5
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products

Related stock quotes

Firstgroup PLC ORD 5P 93.15 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:01
Half-year Report
10:52
Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024
10:51
Global green cement market to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during 2018-2024
10:50
Airport Workers Unite to Announce Worldwide Demonstrations at 40 Airports in 13 Countries for Fair Wages, Union Rights
10:49
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S on STO Structured Products
10:46
New Articles of Association of IC Group A/S
10:44
Listing of bond loan issued by SAAB on STO Corporate Bonds (543/18)
10:44
Exchange announcement on the results of the buyback auction of government debt securities
10:39
Listing of bond loan issued by Västerås stad on STO Corporate Bonds (542/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 11:18:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-26 12:18:44 - 2018-09-26 11:18:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY