EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Group, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, is presenting a pre-conference workshop, “Leveraging Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to Improve Customer Interaction and Reduce Churn,” during the InsureTech Connect conference at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, October 1, 2018, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

The workshop is designed to help attendees understand and leverage cloud-based machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to mine customer data and improve insurance customer experience and loyalty. Featuring AI and ML solutions from AWS and EIS Group, the workshop will be led by EIS Group’s Fazi Zand, senior vice president of products.

“You cannot afford to forego the substantial value hidden in your data. Advanced analytics using machine learning help discover insights in patterns, trends, business rules and correlations that can be operationalized in insurance product development, marketing, sales, and service,” says Zand.

The workshop will profile multiple use cases to help attendees understand how the technology identifies patterns in customer transactions and interactions, detects potential customer churn, and recommends mitigation strategies. Further, the workshop will include discussion on the strategies, challenges, and the process involved in building out predictive solutions.

Attendees should RSVP for the workshop as soon as possible to reserve their seat.

InsureTech Connect is one of the fastest growing digital insurance conferences. Attendees include insurance carriers, tech entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world.  EIS Group is proud to be a presenter, sponsor, and exhibitor at this year’s event.

About EIS Group

EIS Group moves insurance carriers closer to their customers. Leading insurers use the EIS® digital insurance platform to build and deliver fast, simple, engaging experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle — quoting, policy administration, billing, claims and service. The cloud-enabled platform of core, experience and insight solutions empowers insurers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and create competitive advantages. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS Group powers digital insurance for property/casualty and benefits insurers of all sizes, worldwide. For more information, visit eisgroup.com and follow us on Twitter @EISGroupLtd.

Kevin Haydon, EIS Group, 1.845.7972976, khaydon@eisgroup.com



