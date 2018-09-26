26/09/2018 14:41:10

Enservio offers FlorenceContents.com for Hurricane Florence Victims to Expedite Filing of Insurance Claims

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest reports, the severe winds, storm surge and flooding caused by Hurricane Florence are expected to cost insurers between $2 and $5 billion. The Southeast coast was pounded by the worst storm to hit the region since Hurricane Floyd in 1999. On Friday The Guardian reported, “Many people have started returning to flooded homes as the rivers receded. They were met by silty mud on walls and floors, blown out windows and terrible odors.”

To help victims of Florence start the insurance claim process to recover their lost property, Enservio is offering FlorenceContents.com, a free contents inventory creation tool to assist homeowners, renters and businesses with the difficult task of inventorying their lost personal property. Enservio is a Solera-owned company and a leading provider of contents claim management software, inventory and valuation services and payments solutions for property insurers.

FlorenceContents.com

is a self-service contents inventory solution for policyholders to document lost possessions and generate a contents inventory document to support an insurance claim. The web-based app is powered by Enservio’s SaaS contents platform and offers intelligent autocomplete typing, receipt and image uploading.

Enservio has deployed onsite contents specialists to the communities affected by Florence to help adjusters and insurance carriers service their policyholders with comprehensive inventory and valuation of lost contents, expediting cycle times and providing much needed support during these times of hardship.

About Solera

Founded and continuously led by inventor and entrepreneur Tony Aquila, Solera is a global leader in digital technologies that manage and protect life's most important assets: our cars, homes and identities. Today, Solera processes over 250 million transactions annually for approximately 200,000 partners and customers in nearly 90 countries. For more information, please visit solera.com.

About Enservio, Inc.

Enservio® blends digital technology with human expertise to provide risk–free solutions for the entire contents claims process. Insurance carriers rely on the Enservio platform to achieve the optimal business outcome for their contents programs, driving superior policyholder satisfaction and efficient workflow. For additional information, visit www.enservio.com or call 888.567.7557.

Enservio is a registered trademark of Enservio, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective holders.

Press Contact:

Victor Cruz                                                           

Principal, MediaPR                              

vcruz@mediapr.net

2016_enservio-solera-web (1).jpg

