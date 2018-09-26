26/09/2018 02:55:50

Entasis Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share.  The gross proceeds to Entasis, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75 million.  All of the common stock is being offered by Entasis.  In addition, Entasis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on September 26, 2018 under the trading symbol "ETTX." The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.  SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wedbush PacGrow are also acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on September 25, 2018. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  The offering of these shares is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at 800-414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares of Entasis’ common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics is developing a portfolio of innovative product candidates to treat serious Gram-negative multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.  Entasis’ anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of meaningfully differentiated programs which target serious bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), and Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitors or NBPs (targeting Gram-negative infections). 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Entasis’ expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market, the completion and timing of the closing of the public offering, and the expected amount of gross proceeds from the offering.  Forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, market conditions, risks and uncertainties related the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to, and the completion of, the public offering.  Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control.  These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Entasis undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact

Kyle Dow 

Entasis Therapeutics   

(781) 810-0114       

kyle.dow@entasistx.com   

Investor Contact

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke Partners

(339) 970-2843

Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Kari Watson or Stefanie Tuck

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

(781) 235-3060

kwatson@macbiocom.com or stuck@macbiocom.com

