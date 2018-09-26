26/09/2018 14:57:40

Evolution Technology Resources Ready to Launch Own Blockchain Token

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Evolution Technology is excited to announce to its shareholders that the Company is in final stages to launch its own Ethereum based token which shall be integrated with VipSpel and other future sites the Company may acquire. This token will revolutionize the deposit and withdrawal process for its users. 

About Evolution Technology Resources, Inc.

Evolution Technology Resources is a business development company that is focused on acquiring intellectual property and assets for cloud computing, high tech and online gambling industries.

Evolution Technology Resources is a rapidly growing gambling solutions and entertainment provider. The company will provide three revenue models; cutting-edge Cloud based Services, white label solutions for affiliates and B2C gambling services offering games from the best-of-breed suppliers across the online sports betting and casino industry. Online gambling is a maturing market, meaning there is already a wide base of users familiar with gaming products as well as supporting services such as online credit card payments and other means of electronic payments. ETKR aims to capture a significant size of that existing and growing market through high quality products and safe and secure infrastructure. For more information visit: www.evotechonline.com

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Evolution Technology Resources, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Investor Relations Tom Lam

+1 855-782-3706

ir@evotechonline.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
19
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:23
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
2
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
3
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:06
Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2018
15:02
Noah Uzal Joins Fiduciary Trust’s New York Office as Wealth Director
15:00
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Base Stand Mount LED Light with Inline Transformer
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
14:57
Evolution Technology Resources Ready to Launch Own Blockchain Token
14:56
Lubrizol and Danquinsa Feature High-Performing Bonding Solutions and Non-Yellowing TPUs at Fakuma 2018
14:55
Listing of bond loan issued by Wallenstam AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (569/18)
14:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sonic Corp. to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 15:22:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-26 16:22:53 - 2018-09-26 15:22:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY