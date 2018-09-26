Evolution Technology Resources Ready to Launch Own Blockchain Token

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Evolution Technology is excited to announce to its shareholders that the Company is in final stages to launch its own Ethereum based token which shall be integrated with VipSpel and other future sites the Company may acquire. This token will revolutionize the deposit and withdrawal process for its users.

About Evolution Technology Resources, Inc.

Evolution Technology Resources is a business development company that is focused on acquiring intellectual property and assets for cloud computing, high tech and online gambling industries.

Evolution Technology Resources is a rapidly growing gambling solutions and entertainment provider. The company will provide three revenue models; cutting-edge Cloud based Services, white label solutions for affiliates and B2C gambling services offering games from the best-of-breed suppliers across the online sports betting and casino industry. Online gambling is a maturing market, meaning there is already a wide base of users familiar with gaming products as well as supporting services such as online credit card payments and other means of electronic payments. ETKR aims to capture a significant size of that existing and growing market through high quality products and safe and secure infrastructure. For more information visit: www.evotechonline.com

