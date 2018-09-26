FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Clemens Krause
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ferratum Bank p.l.c.
LEI: 213800SGT5S6EKUW2987
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 213800SGT5S6EKUW2987_20180926112134_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-09-24
Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - FREIVERKEHR (FRAB)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000232830
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 103,000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1 Volume weighted average price: 103,000 EUR
Contacts:
Ferratum Group
Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO
T: +49 30 921005844
E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com
Ferratum Group
Emmi Kyykkä
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
T: +41 79 9406315
E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
