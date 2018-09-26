26/09/2018 19:30:29

FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Clemens Krause

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

LEI: 213800SGT5S6EKUW2987

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 213800SGT5S6EKUW2987_20180926112134_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-09-24

Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - FREIVERKEHR (FRAB)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000232830

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 103,000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1 Volume weighted average price: 103,000 EUR

 

Contacts:

Ferratum Group  

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO  

T: +49 30 921005844

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

 

Ferratum Group

Emmi Kyykkä

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

T: +41 79 9406315

E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FERRATUM OYJ via Globenewswire

