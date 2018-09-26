Western Selection Plc - Final Results

26thSeptember 2018

Western Selection P.L.C.

(the “Company” or “Western”)

Unaudited Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 30thJune 2018

The Company today announces its unaudited preliminary financial results for the year ended 30thJune 2018.

Western’s objective is to generate growth in value for shareholders over the medium to long-term and pay a progressive dividend.

Our business model is to take sizeable minority stakes in relatively small companies, usually immediately before or as their shares are admitted to trading on one of the UK’s stock exchanges and have directors in common through which we can provide advice and support for these growing companies. These may or may not become associated companies. The aim is that these companies (“Core Holdings”) will grow to a stage at which our support is no longer required and our stake can then be sold over time into the relevant stock market.

Companies that are targeted as Core Holdings will have an experienced management team, a credible business model and also good prospects for growth. Core Holdings may be in any sector where management feels it has specific competence.

Our objective is not to build a diversified portfolio, but to identify a limited number of good opportunities for growth in value. This may well see risk concentrated even further than it has previously been.

To acquire these stakes in new Core Holdings, we need to be able to react quickly, and therefore to have readily available funds to invest. To achieve this, we maintain a Treasury Operation consisting of a mix of cash, debt facilities and liquid investments.

Results for the year

The Company’s profit on ordinary activities after tax for the year was £784,000 (2017 – profit after tax £850,000). Western sold 200,000 shares of its holding of 1,500,000 shares in Swallowfield during the year, realising an exceptional profit of £443,000 (2017 - £845,000).

Dividend income from Core Holdings has increased by 10% to £132,000 from £120,000 last year. This is mainly due to the slight increase in dividend being paid in the year by Swallowfield. Dividend income from Treasury Operations decreased by 0.7% from £136,000 last year to £135,000. Administrative expenses have increased by 7% reflecting the recruitment costs for the Company’s new Non-Executive Directors.

During the year Western increased its investment in Northbridge by £95,000.

Net assets per share have increased by 1% from 95p to 96p.

Core Holdings

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (“Northbridge”)

Northbridge hires and sells specialist industrial equipment to a non-cyclical customer base. With offices or agents in the UK, USA, Dubai, Germany, Belgium, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil and Korea, Northbridge has a global customer base. This includes utility companies, the oil and gas sector, shipping, construction and the public sector. The product range includes loadbanks, transformers and oil tools. Further information about Northbridge is available on their website: www.northbridgegroup.co.uk

Northbridge, which is admitted to trading on AIM, announced its results for the year ended 31stDecember 2017 on 12thApril 2018 and recorded a loss after tax of £4,626,000 for the year. No dividend was recommended by Northbridge and no dividends were received by Western from Northbridge during the year.

During the year, Western invested £95,000 in acquiring 76,368 new ordinary shares in Northbridge pursuant to a share placing. Western now holds 3,300,000 Northbridge shares which represents 12.6% of Northbridge’s enlarged issued share capital. The value of this investment at 30thJune 2018 was £4,290,000 (2017 - £3,320,000) which represents approximately 25% (2017 - 19%) of Western’s net assets.

David Marshall is a non-executive director of Northbridge.

Swallowfield plc (“Swallowfield”)

Swallowfield is a market leader in the development, formulation, manufacture and supply of cosmetics, toiletries and related household products for global brands and retailers operating in the cosmetics, personal care and household goods market. Further information about Swallowfield is available on their website: www.swallowfield.com

Swallowfield, which is admitted to trading on AIM, announced its results for the 53 weeks ended 30thJune 2018 on 25thSeptember 2018 and recorded a profit after tax of £3,633,000 compared to a profit after tax of £2,572,000 for the comparable period last year. Dividends of £78,500 were received from Swallowfield during the year (2017 – £66,900). A final dividend of 4.2p per share has been declared and, if approved, Western will receive a further £54,600 of income in December 2018.

In March this year, Western sold 200,000 Swallowfield shares, realising a profit of £443,000, during the year. At the reporting date, being 30thJune 2018, Western held 1,300,000 Swallowfield shares which represented 7.7% of Swallowfield’s issued share capital. The market value of our reduced holding in Swallowfield on 30thJune 2018 had decreased to £4,095,000 from the value of our holding at 30thJune 2017 of £5,700,000. The value of this investment represents approximately 23.6% (2017 - 33%) of Western’s net assets.

Edward Beale is a non-executive director of Swallowfield.

Bilby Plc (“Bilby”)

Bilby is an established, and award winning, provider of gas installation, maintenance and general building services to local authority and housing associations across London and South East England. They have a strategy of growing organically and by acquisition. Further information about Bilby is available on their website: www.bilbyplc.com.

Bilby, which is admitted to trading on AIM, announced its results for the year ended 31stMarch 2018 on 16thJuly 2018 showing a profit after tax of £3,450,000 compared to a loss after tax of £180,000 for the previous year ended 31st March 2017. Dividends of £54,000 were received from Bilby during the year (2017 - £53,000). Bilby announced a final dividend of 2.0p per share which was paid in July 2018 and which provided Western with further income of £54,000.

Western holds 2,700,000 Bilby shares which represents approximately 6.7% of Bilby’s issued share capital. The market value of this investment on 30thJune 2018 was £2,835,000 (2017- £1,917,000) which represents approximately 16% (2017 – 11%) of Western’s net assets.

Associated Companies

Tudor Rose International Limited (“Tudor Rose International”)

Tudor Rose International works closely with a number of leading UK branded fast-moving consumer goods companies, offering a complete sale, marketing and logistical service. Based in Stroud, Gloucestershire, Tudor Rose International sells into 78 countries worldwide including USA, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Czech Republic, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Australia and China.

Western holds 441,090 A ordinary shares in Tudor Rose International which represents 49.5% of the company’s issued share capital. Western also holds £1,000,000 of redeemable preference shares in Tudor Rose International at a par value of 1p per share. The Company has made available to Tudor Rose International a working capital facility of £750,000, bearing interest at the rate of base + 5% per annum, which has been fully drawn down at the year end.

Tudor Rose International, which is a private company, has a 31st December year end and, in the year to 30thJune 2018, generated a trading profit before tax of £130,140. Turnover in the period was £19,032,000 (2017 - £17,145,000). Western’s share of a profit after tax for the twelve months to 30thJune 2018 was £41,000 (2017 – profit £49,550) and the book value of the investment at 30thJune 2018 was £1,633,000 (2017 - £1,647,000) being 9.4 % (2017 –10%) of Western’s net assets. Including the loans to Tudor Rose International and its directors (£942,000), the total book value of the investment comes to £2,575,000 which is 15% of Western’s net assets.

Western has two nominees on the board of Tudor Rose International: Edward Beale and David Marshall.

Industrial & Commercial Holdings PLC (“ICH”)

ICH is a small unquoted PLC in which Western holds 15,252,774 shares which represents a 29.9% interest. ICH owns land at Milngavie, adjacent to Dougalston golf course, just north east of Glasgow, which, with planning permission, has potential for residential development. ICH has been making representations for its land to be included for housing development in the local authority’s next five-year plan, but it may take some time for permission to be received.

As part of its continued efforts to obtain planning permission for the development of the land at Milngavie, ICH appointed Mactaggart & Mickel Limited (“M & M”), a family-controlled firm of contractors, as its development partner. On 4thDecember 2017, Dougalston Limited, the Company’s subsidiary in which the land at Milngavie is held, entered into a conditional sale agreement (the “Agreement”) with

M & M in respect of the bulk of its landholding in Milngavie, Scotland. The Agreement is conditional on M & M obtaining suitable planning permission for housing development on the site and fulfilling or waiving fulfilment of any conditions in the grant of planning permission, within a period of between 3 to 6 years, depending on a number of factors. The Agreement allows ICH the opportunity to provide input to the planning process in order to maximise the value of the site. The Agreement also provides for further payments in relation to any increases in value of the site arising from subsequent grants of planning permission for a period of up to 20 years. Dougalston Limited will retain ownership of small parts of the site that may have a future value.

The Agreement includes a formula for setting the net sale price based on the market value of the site once planning permission has been granted. The net sale price will include a minimum of three instalment payments of £25,000 each with the first payment having been made on the signing of the Agreement and the second and third instalments being paid on an annual basis thereafter. Both parties expect the planning and development process to run over the course of the next few years. However, M & M may terminate the Agreement early without completing the purchase of the property, but in doing so M & M will still be required to pay any remaining instalment(s).

David Marshall and Edward Beale are directors of ICH.

City Group PLC (“City Group”)

Western holds 48.6% and London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (Western’s largest shareholder) holds 51.4% of City Group, an unquoted public company, which provides head office and company secretarial services to both these and other companies. City Group acts as a shared cost centre for related party clients and sells surplus time to unrelated clients.