Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) appoints Per Sundqvist as CFO

Fingerprints today announced that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Mr Sundqvist served as CFO of Driconeq, a producer of drilling equipment. Prior to this role, Mr Sundqvist's broad experience includes several years of service as CFO in a multitude of internationally recognized industries. His experience encompasses the Private Equity sector as well as previously listed companies such as HL Display and Q-Med.

Per Sundqvist will take up his position as CFO of Fingerprints on October 1, 2018.

"I am very pleased to be able to welcome Per to Fingerprints as our new CFO. He is a very experienced leader in the finance area, and he will make a strong addition to our leadership team", commented Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprints.

Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO

 

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB, Fingerprints, with its Swedish roots, is the leading global biometrics company, whose mission is to spearhead the development of biometric interaction that facilitates the convenience and integrity of the individual. Its value is proven daily by users in millions of devices, through billions of touches, who are their own key - quite simply, with a human touch. Fingerprints develops biometric systems comprising sensors, algorithms, software and packaging technologies. The success is based on product development at the cutting edge of technology, which results in world-leading products in terms of security, convenience and performance. The current product range consists largely of fingerprint sensors and customers are primarily manufacturers of smartphones and tablets, where the company is market leading. As the use of biometric solutions increases, Fingerprints is working to broaden its offering by using different biometric techniques, or modalities, and to identify other market segments where the solutions can be used, such as smart cards, PCs, automotive and online devices (IoT). Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

 

