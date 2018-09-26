Freddie Mac Announces Multifamily Promotion and New Organizational Structure

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced organizational changes in its Multifamily business — the promotion of Robert Koontz to Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets and a new organizational structure for its Multifamily Capital Markets department.

The changes integrate two functional areas — Multifamily Investments and Advisory and Multifamily Research and Modeling — into the Multifamily Capital Markets department under Koontz. In his new role, Koontz will oversee these areas, while continuing his core responsibilities, including pricing, structuring, investor relations and sales, and securitization.

“Robert has been a strong leader of the Multifamily Capital Markets team, playing a key role in developing new securities structures and other capital markets innovations,” said David Brickman, president of Freddie Mac and head of Multifamily. “Since joining the company, Robert has consistently exceeded expectations in terms of growth of our securitization program.”

Koontz’s most notable accomplishments include organizing and leading Freddie Mac Multifamily’s first securitization team dedicated to the execution of structured transactions, broadening Freddie Mac’s investor relations platform and serving as a driving force behind record loan pricing and securitization volumes. Koontz joined Freddie Mac in 2008.

Brickman also emphasized that the reorganization is a strategic decision that will position the organization for future growth. He added:

“The reorganization of our Multifamily Capital Markets department is an important and necessary change to respond to increased demands on our securitization and portfolio management activities and will enable us to better respond to investor demands and the increased breadth and complexity of our offerings. It will also ensure seamless integration across all areas that touch the capital markets and involve the management and distribution of risk.”

