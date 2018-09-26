Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED
|Date of Announcement:
|26/09/2018
Net Asset Values per share as at:
25/09/2018
The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.
| Pence per share
Geiger Counter Limited
20.67
Net asset value as at 25.09.2018 of
Geiger Counter Ltd
(TIDM: GCL):
NAV-bid........... : 20.67 GBp
Net asset value as at 25.09.2018 of
Geiger Counter Ltd
(TIDM: GCLs):
NAV-bid........... : 20.67 GBp
