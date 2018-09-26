Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED Date of Announcement: 26/09/2018 Net Asset Values per share as at: 25/09/2018 The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share. Pence per share Geiger Counter Limited 20.67

Net asset value as at 25.09.2018 of

Geiger Counter Ltd

(TIDM: GCL):

NAV-bid........... : 20.67 GBp

