26/09/2018 22:04:24

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ GS: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on September 26, 2018, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The Company has declared 134 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 43 times. The dividend is payable on October 18, 2018, to owners of record on October 9, 2018.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank, Bozeman, all operating in Montana; as well as Mountain West Bank, Coeur d’Alene, operating in Idaho, Utah and Washington; First Bank, Powell, operating in Wyoming and Utah; Citizens Community Bank, Pocatello, operating in Idaho; Bank of the San Juans, Durango, and Collegiate Peaks Bank, Buena Vista, both operating in Colorado; First State Bank, Wheatland, operating in Wyoming; North Cascades Bank, Chelan, operating in Washington; and The Foothills Bank, Yuma, operating in Arizona.

Visit Glacier’s website at https://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact:  Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706

