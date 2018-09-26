26/09/2018 17:39:05

High Times Signs Agreement to Acquire DOPE Magazine, Localizing West Coast Advertising Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Times Holding Corp., one of the most-recognized brands in Cannabis, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DOPE Media, Inc., a leading integrated cannabis consumer lifestyle company. The closing of the DOPE Media acquisition is scheduled to occur this week.  It will be the latest in a year of media acquisitions for Hightimes.  Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, Hightimes will acquire   DOPE magazine’s assets, multimedia website, events business and its staff..

The purchase price for the Dope assets is valued at $11.2 million, consisting of 909,129 shares of Hightimes Class A common stock and $1.0 million in cash and $200,000 payable on or about November 10, 2018.  The Hightimes shares are valued at $11.00 per share, which is the same per share price currently being offered to the public in connection with Hightimes’ pending Regulation A+ initial public offering.

DOPE magazine will retain its staff, which brings notable additions to the High Times family like DOPE’s CEO, George Jage, founders Dave Tran, James Zachondi and Evan Carter. Jage, formerly the President of Marijuana Business Daily and the driving force behind Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon), has received numerous distinctions for his work including the Nevada Entrepreneur of the Year award from In Business Magazine, Jerry Valen Award of Distinction "Hospitality & Convention Executive of the Year" and most recently was on the cover of Trade Show Executive in May 2017 following receiving the award for the Fastest Growing Tradeshow in the U.S. for two consecutive years.  

The latest in a series of cannabis media acquisitions, DOPE Magazine joins CULTURE, Green Rush Daily, as well as our flagship print and online magazine, High Times, among the High Times media operations.

“DOPE is a very strategic acquisition for our portfolio offering key complementary assets to our existing platforms and opening the opportunity for economies of scale to improve performance of all our entire publication group,” said Adam Levin, CEO of High Times. DOPE Media offers a unique solution to state-licensed cannabis brands and retailers looking to target their advertising campaigns within their licensed territories. Dope also hosts the largest Dope Cup events in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon adding to the existing Cannabis Cup portfolio for the High Times brand.

“We’re couldn’t be more excited to welcome George Jage, Dave Tran and their entire team to the High Times family,” said Adam Levin, CEO of High Times. “What DOPE Media has built in such a short time is not only impressive, but needed considering the difficult landscape and legislation brands are faced with today. We look forward to not only combining our resources but expanding them.”

Mr. Jage, CEO of DOPE Magazine, added, “We believe that this is the perfect marriage of two like-minded businesses. As the largest cannabis consumer media company, High Times offers immense visibility across the country and around the globe. By utilizing High Times’ expertise and experience, we believe that we will be able to rapidly expand our footprint across the country and offer state-specific advertising solutions at a speed that wouldn’t have been possible before.”

About DOPE Magazine

Based in Seattle, DOPE Magazine currently publishes eight localized editions across six states. The publication offers both national and regional coverage, issuing two versions in both California (North & South) and Washington (East & West), as well as in state-wide versions in Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona. DOPE Magazine ships more than 1,000,000 copies a year distributed through an extensive network, primarily consisting of cannabis retailers. According to Similar Web, DOPE also provides a social network following of approximltely 481,000 followers and more than 575,000 monthly visitors to its website, dopemagazine.com,.

About High Times

For more than 45 years High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into hosting industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup and the High Times Business Summits, while providing digital TV and social networks, globally distributed merchandise, international licensing deals, and millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the arbiter of quality.

For more information, or to consume some of our content, visit us at HighTimes.com, @HIGH_TIMES_Mag on Twitter, @hightimesmagazine on Instagram, or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/HIGHTIMESMag/

Media Contacts

Mediateam@hightimes.com

Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:23
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:09
Public Voting Now Open for the 2018 AIA Film Challenge
18:09
Cannabis Science, Inc. Re-Appoints Dr. Brylyne Chitsunge, Pan-African Ambassador for Food Security, and Ms. Julia Royall, Global Health Information Specialist, to Its Revamped Scientific Advisory Board
18:02
Ecoslops : a half-year marked by major improvement operated on the unit of Sines and progress made on the sites of Marseilles and Antwerp
18:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PM and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00
Cerecor to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
17:50
Transaction in Own Shares
17:45
Transaction in Own Shares
17:41
Myriad Announces New GeneSight® Study Published in Personalized Medicine
17:39
High Times Signs Agreement to Acquire DOPE Magazine, Localizing West Coast Advertising Opportunities

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 18:27:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-26 19:27:58 - 2018-09-26 18:27:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY