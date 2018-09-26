Hydrogenics to Provide Fuel Cells for Heavy Duty Trucks in California

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS; TSX: HYG) (“Hydrogenics” or “the Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen fuel cell power systems, today announced that it will supply six heavy-duty fuel cell power modules to GTI and TransPower for a set of Class 8 Navistar drayage trucks scheduled to be deployed in Southern California early next year. The trucks are part of the California Air Resources Board’s “California Climate Investments” program, meant to enable the acceleration of low-carbon technology in commercial trucking applications. For this project, GTI is the program manager, TransPower the vehicle integrator, Navistar the chassis provider, and Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI) will serve as operator. Hydrogenics’ fuel cells are expected to be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2018; additional terms were not disclosed.

“GTI is excited to be a part of this consortium, including Hydrogenics, that brings leadership and experience in their respective fields to propel the transition to a post-petroleum, heavy-duty trucking economy," stated Ted Barnes, Research & Development Director at GTI. "In California we are starting to see numerous examples of heavy-duty vehicle platforms moving successfully to zero-emission by adopting fuel cell technology.”

Daryl Wilson, President & CEO of Hydrogenics, added, “Fuel cells continue moving towards widespread commercialization, and we are proud to expand our role within the U.S. truck industry. GTI and TransPower both have extensive experience and knowledge in fuel cell integration, and this project provides an ideal opportunity to build on our recent success in deploying one of the world’s first fully-functional fuel cell trucks in Southern California. Hydrogenics’ heavy-duty fuel cells are now on over 30 freight and utility vehicles as well as seven different transport platforms – including the recent world premiere of Alstom’s hydrogen-powered passenger trains in Germany. We are excited by the rapidly-growing market potential and our leading position working with key global players like TransPower, Navistar, UPS, Alstom, and our many partners in China to address the energy needs of tomorrow.”

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, Europe, the US and Canada.

About the California Air Resources Board (CARB)

CARB's mission is to promote and protect public health, welfare, and ecological resources through effective reduction of air pollutants while recognizing and considering effects on the economy. CARB oversees all air pollution control efforts in California to attain and maintain health-based air quality standards. www.arb.ca.gov

The Fast Track Fuel Cell Truck Project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities. The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investment projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities. For more information, visit https://www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov/

About GTI GTI is a leading research, development and training organization that has been addressing the nation's energy and environmental challenges by developing technology-based solutions for consumers, industry, and government for more than 75 years. www.gastechnology.org

About TransPower

TransPower is a privately-held California company that develops, supplies and integrates state-of-the-art battery-electric, hybrid-electric and fuel cell hybrid propulsion systems for large trucks, tractors, and buses. TransPower recently entered into a strategic partnership with Meritor, the leading supplier of axles and brake systems to the commercial trucking industry, to help accelerate the commercialization of both companies' electric propulsion technologies. www.transpowerusa.com

For further information, contact:

Marc Beisheim

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 361-3660

investors@hydrogenics.com

Chris Witty

Hydrogenics Investor Relations

(646) 438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com