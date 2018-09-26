ICMA-RC Launching New Tool for Retirement Plan Sponsors

Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is excited to announce upcoming enhancements to its suite of tools for public sector retirement plan sponsors and their consultants. ICMA-RC’s Plan Health Monitor will be available in the coming months to help assess overall plan health by providing informative, aggregated metrics and the ability to identify opportunities for improvement.

"ICMA-RC is strongly committed to offering products and services that will benefit our public sector clients and enhance their retirement plan outcomes," said ICMA-RC President and CEO, Bob Schultze. "With the launch of account aggregation earlier this year, and with the upcoming launch of the Plan Health Monitor, we are enriching the tools ICMA-RC offers to participants, plan sponsors and consultants to evaluate retirement plan assets."

The Plan Health Monitor offers plan sponsors and their consultants several benefits, including a high-level snapshot of plans, which allows them to evaluate overall plan health through metrics such as retirement readiness and plan participation rate. Additionally, plan sponsors and consultants will have the ability to track results by creating targeted education campaigns.

"Forward looking technology driven solutions like the Plan Health Monitor are a prime example of the continually evolving value ICMA-RC provides to plan sponsors and consultants," said Karla Gill, ICMA-RC Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Innovation Officer. "We are rolling out these types of solutions to enhance informed decision making and positively impact retirement outcomes."

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $54 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2018), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

