26/09/2018 16:24:13

ICMA-RC Launching New Tool for Retirement Plan Sponsors

Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is excited to announce upcoming enhancements to its suite of tools for public sector retirement plan sponsors and their consultants. ICMA-RC’s Plan Health Monitor will be available in the coming months to help assess overall plan health by providing informative, aggregated metrics and the ability to identify opportunities for improvement.

"ICMA-RC is strongly committed to offering products and services that will benefit our public sector clients and enhance their retirement plan outcomes," said ICMA-RC President and CEO, Bob Schultze.   "With the launch of account aggregation earlier this year, and with the upcoming launch of the Plan Health Monitor, we are enriching the tools ICMA-RC offers to participants, plan sponsors and consultants to evaluate retirement plan assets."

The Plan Health Monitor offers plan sponsors and their consultants several benefits, including a high-level snapshot of plans, which allows them to evaluate overall plan health through metrics such as retirement readiness and plan participation rate. Additionally, plan sponsors and consultants will have the ability to track results by creating targeted education campaigns.

"Forward looking technology driven solutions like the Plan Health Monitor are a prime example of the continually evolving value ICMA-RC provides to plan sponsors and consultants," said Karla Gill, ICMA-RC Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Innovation Officer.  "We are rolling out these types of solutions to enhance informed decision making and positively impact retirement outcomes."

 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $54 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2018), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet

ICMA-RC

2029628067

apritchet@icmarc.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:23
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
4
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
5
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:40
K2M to Showcase First-of-its-Kind 3D-Printed Expandable Interbody System MOJAVE™ PL 3D at NASS 2018
16:36
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 191/18
16:35
Larry Stone named JetPay Board Chairman
16:34
ELEVATE–The Command Alkon Conference Will Feature Dynamic Thought Leader Seth Mattison as Opening Keynote Speaker
16:33
Issue of Equity
16:24
ICMA-RC Launching New Tool for Retirement Plan Sponsors
16:23
Issue of Equity
16:16
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Pandora Media, Inc. to Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
16:15
Tyson Foods and Feeding America® Announce Results of $1M Protein Innovation Fund Distribution

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 16:58:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-26 17:58:53 - 2018-09-26 16:58:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY