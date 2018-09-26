IMCD completes acquisition of European speciality chemicals distributor Velox

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (26 September 2018) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Velox GmbH ("Velox"), a group of companies with its headquarter in Hamburg, Germany. The agreement on the acquisition of Velox was announced by IMCD in its press release of 29 August 2018.

Velox was established in 1993 and is a European distributor with a focus on specialities for the plastics, composites, additives, rubber, paints and coatings industries. With approximately 225 employees in 18 countries Velox generated EUR 155 million revenue and a normalised EBITDA of EUR 5.4 million in 2017.

With this acquisition, IMCD further strengthens its position as distributor of speciality plastics and additives.

About IMCD N.V.IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends. Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 1,907 million in 2017 with more than 2,200 employees in over 45 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 37,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers. For further information, please visit https://www.imcdgroup.com or contact ir@imcdgroup.com.

