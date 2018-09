India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value

India Advantage Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Class C Redeemable Participating Shares

ISIN: MU0196S00230

Valuation date Currency NAV/Share Shares in issue Net Assets 25 September 2018 USD 320.09 222,266 71,146,903

All queries should be forwarded to the Company's Administrator:

Email address: iaf@sannegroup.mu

Telephone: +230 467 3000

Facsimile: +230 454 5339

Net asset value as at 25.09.2018 of

India Advantage Fund Ltd

(TIDM: IAFC):

NAV-bid........... : 320.09 USD

Shares in issue... : 222266

Total value....... : 71146903

