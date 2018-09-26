26/09/2018 14:55:22

JetPay to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st in New York City at the Essex House

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetPay Corporation (“JetPay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “JTPY”) will be participating in this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st in New York City with a formal presentation at 1:00 PM.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other Microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM. These days will be packed with company sessions, presentations, good food, and plenty of time to network with other investors over drinks at the reception. This event does not allow service providers — only portfolio managers, analysts, and private investors.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To register, please go to www.microcapconf.com and click "Register Now.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Peter B. Davidson                                                                    

Vice Chairman and Corporate Secretary

Peter.Davidson@jetpaycorp.com                                           

Gregory M. Krzemien

Chief Financial Officer

Gkrzemien@jetpaycorp.com

About JetPay Corporation

JetPay Corporation, based in Allentown, PA, is a leading provider of vertically integrated solutions for businesses including card acceptance, processing, payroll, payroll tax filing, human capital management services, and other financial transactions. JetPay provides a single vendor solution for payment services, debit and credit card processing, ACH services, and payroll and human capital management needs for businesses throughout the United States. The Company also offers low-cost payment choices for the employees of these businesses to replace costly alternatives. The Company's vertically aligned services provide customers with convenience and increased revenues by lowering payments-related costs and by designing innovative, customized solutions for internet, mobile, and cloud-based payments. Please visit www.jetpay.com for more information on what JetPay has to offer or call 866-4JetPay (866-453-8729).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. JetPay’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside JetPay’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

JetPay cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in JetPay’s most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning JetPay or other matters and attributable to JetPay or any person acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. JetPay cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. JetPay does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

