Juniper Systems Unveils New Cedar CP3 Rugged Smartphone

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Systems Limited today announced the release of its newest Cedar™ device, the Cedar CP3™ Rugged Smartphone.

The rugged smartphone arrives two years after its predecessor, the CT5™ Rugged Smartphone, bringing massive upgrades to nearly every specification. The CP3 touts battery life of 14-16 hours operating at full brightness and while running GPS. The CP3 is powered by a Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor, delivering fast load times and top-tier performance for advanced tasks without draining the battery.

‘Rugged doesn’t have to mean bulky and slow’, said Simon Bowe, general manager of Juniper Systems Limited. ‘The CP3 proves that smartphones can be purpose-built for data collection in the world’s toughest environments – and are also handy for surfing online at home’.

The Cedar CP3 Rugged Smartphone is available globally and works on any GSM network. The powerful battery delivers a shocking 480-hour standby time and 50-hour talk time. It’s a true all-day battery for non-stop field work.

Like the entire Cedar product line, the CP3 is dustproof, waterproof, and shockproof. Rated IP68, it withstands immersion in 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes. It also operates consistently and reliably in temperatures from -30 to 60 degrees Celsius.

This next-generation smartphone also features a 16-megapixel user-facing camera and dual 12-megapixel rear camera; a super-bright, high-resolution AMOLED display; and 6 gigabytes RAM with 64 gigabytes of internal storage.

‘The CP3 makes light work of heavy tasks’, said Juniper Systems’ CEO DeVon Labrum.

‘Cedar products are affordable and field-tested every day by hardworking professionals’, said Cody Draper, Cedar product manager for Juniper Systems. ‘It’s lightning-fast, slim, and tough as nails’.

The CP3 boasts features unique to rugged devices such as fingerprint ID, USB type C, and supports the suite of popular apps from Google® Mobile Services. The Cedar CP3 includes year-long customer service and support from Juniper Systems.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, UT, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.

Contact:

Simon Bowe, General Manager

+44 (0) 1527 870773

simon@junipersys.com

www.junipersys.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Sanner

+1 480 980 0298

barbara.sanner@completemktg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/346f7b4d-cca9-4d13-86bb-504d470463c2