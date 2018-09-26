26/09/2018 13:12:00

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against LogMeIn, Inc. – LOGM

Related content
23 Sep - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsi..
22 Sep - 
LOGM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Invest..
20 Sep - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:  LOGM) (“LogMeIn”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against LogMeIn on behalf of purchasers of LogMeIn publicly traded securities between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

REMINDER:  Investors who purchased LogMeIn securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 19, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/logmein-securities-class-action

According to the complaint, LogMeIn is a Delaware corporation, located in Goleta, California. LogMeIn provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. On February 1, 2017, LogMeIn issued a press release which “announced the completion of its previously disclosed merger with Citrix Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:  CTXS) GetGo, Inc. subsidiary, a wholly owned subsidiary consisting of Citrix’s GoTo family of service offerings.”

The Class Period commences on March 1, 2017, when LogMeIn filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 on Form 10-K with the SEC, which provided the company’s annual financial results and position.

The complaint alleges that on July 26, 2018, after market close, LogMeIn held an earnings call to report its second quarter 2018 earnings results. During the call, William R. Wagner, LogMeIn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward K. Herdiech, LogMeIn’s Chief Financial Officer, stated that LogMeIn implemented strategies which negatively impacted renewal rates of certain of its services, including amongst its GoTo clients.

Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 per share or over 25% to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.

LogMeIn investors may, no later than October 19, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:12 CTXS
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against LogMeIn, Inc. – LOGM
11 Sep CTXS
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for LogMeIn, Inc. Investors
24 Aug CTXS
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against LOGMEIN, INC. – LOGM
27 Jul CTXS
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cadence Design, Agenus, Foundation Medicine, Honeywell International, NeoPhotonics, and Citrix — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
09 Apr CTXS
LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors
22 Feb CTXS
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Overseas Shipholding Group, Lantheus, Suburban Propane Partners, Citrix, SunCoke Energy, and Match Group — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
06 Dec CTXS
Research Report Identifies Citrix, SunCoke Energy, Match Group, Overseas Shipholding Group, Lantheus, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
09 Nov CTXS
Recent Analysis Shows Phillips 66, Exact Sciences, PPG Industries, Citrix, KBR, and Chegg Market Influences – Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
2
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
3
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea
4
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
5
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn

Related stock quotes

Citrix Systems Inc 111.28 0.0% Stock price unchanged
LogMein Inc 87.55 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:30
Cameo Cobalt Completes Rebranding Initiatives
13:30
Velocity Health Informatics Chooses Verato As EMPI and Patient Matching Partner
13:28
Net Asset Value(s)
13:25
Reedsburg Utility Commission Jumps to LightSpeed for all of its Residential Internet Subscribers
13:25
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Hexcel, Apollo Global Management, Aluminum Corporation of China, Telefonica SA, and JD — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
13:23
Update on Pulaski Recovery Project, Coins and Artifacts
13:20
Hydrogenics to Provide Fuel Cells for Heavy Duty Trucks in California
13:18
Laurent-Perrier appoints Philippe-Loïc Jacob as a Non Executive Director
13:17
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (Publ) on STO Structured Products

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 13:48:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-26 14:48:45 - 2018-09-26 13:48:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY