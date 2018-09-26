Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Treatment with NT219 in combination with Keytruda® or Erbitux® converted non-responding tumors to responders

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), an innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Hadas Reuveni, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Kitov’s subsidiary, TyrNovo Ltd ., will present pre-clinical data on NT219, an anti-tumor resistance drug candidate, in a poster session at the Fourth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference : Translating Science into Survival, to be held September 30 - October 3, 2018, in New York.

"We are pleased to have been chosen to present an abstract at the upcoming AACR meeting. These very exciting data, which we had also presented at a cancer conference earlier this year, hold great promise for mobilizing the patient’s immune system against tumors,” Dr. Reuveni commented. “In the future, tumors in patients who have functional immune systems may respond to NT219 both by blocking feedback pathways, overcoming drug resistance, and by removing the ‘protective shield’ from the tumor, allowing anti-tumor immune attack."

The poster demonstrates NT219's efficacy in synergy with immuno-oncology therapies, which are widely used today, but to which unfortunately most patients still do not respond. In double autologous PDX models, dosing with NT219 converted tumors that were resistant to pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) into responsive tumors. The models also demonstrated the efficacy of NT219 in enhancing the immunotherapeutic potential of cetuximab (Erbitux®).

Abstract: B127

Abstract Title: NT219, A Novel Dual Inhibitor of STAT3 and IRS1/2, Converts Immuno-Oncology Resistant Tumors to Responders

Session Date: Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Session Time: 12.45 p.m. – 3.15 p.m. EDT

Session Location: Poster Session B, New York Marriott Marquis, Westside Ballroom

About NT219

NT219 is a small molecule that presents a new concept in cancer therapy by promoting the degradation and inhibiting the phosphorylation of two oncology-related checkpoints, Insulin Receptor Substrates (IRS) 1/2 and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), respectively. While targeted anti-cancer drugs inhibit the "ON" signal, NT219 activates the "OFF" switch, extensively blocking major oncogenic pathways. In pre-clinical trials, NT219, in combination with several approved cancer drugs, displayed potent anti-tumor effects and increased survival in various cancers, including sarcoma, melanoma, pancreatic, lung, head & neck, prostate and colon cancers, by preventing the tumors from developing drug resistance and reversing resistance after it had been acquired. NT219 is developed by TyrNovo Ltd., a Kitov Pharma company. For more information on TyrNovo please visit https://www.tyrnovopharma.com .

About Kitov Pharma

Kitov Pharma (Kitov Pharma Ltd.; NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV) is an innovative biopharmaceutical drug development company. Leveraging deep regulatory and clinical-trial expertise, Kitov’s veteran team of healthcare and business professionals maintains a proven track record in streamlined end-to-end drug development and approval. Kitov’s flagship combination drug, Consensi™ achieved the primary efficacy endpoints for its Phase III and Phase III/IV clinical trials, and was approved by the FDA for patients suffering from osteoarthritis pain and hypertension. NT219, which is developed by its majority-owned subsidiary, TyrNovo Ltd., is a novel patented small molecule designed to overcome cancer drug resistance that is currently in pre-clinical development. By lowering development risk and cost through fast-track regulatory approval of innovative therapeutic candidates, Kitov is committed to delivering rapid ROI and long-term potential to investors, while making a meaningful impact on people’s lives.. For more information on Kitov, the content of which is not part of this press release, please visit https://www.kitovpharma.com.

