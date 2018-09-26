26/09/2018 13:18:49

Laurent-Perrier appoints Philippe-Loïc Jacob as a Non Executive Director

Laurent-Perrier Tours-sur-Marne, September 21, 2018

Financial Press Release

The Laurent-Perrier General Meeting of Shareholders, held on September 21, 2018, voted to appoint Philippe-Loïc Jacob as a Non Executive Director. The Supervisory Board will benefit from his expertise in the areas of international business development and the global economy based on his many years' professional experience.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob is Chairman of the Citeo Board of Directors.

Since the start of his first term at Citeo, beginning in September 2009, Philippe-Loic Jacob has dedicated himself to reducing the environmental impact of packaging. He initiated the merger with Ecofolio, an eco-organisation tasked with overseeing paper use so as to meet the needs of businesses seeking to increase their recycling with greater environmental, economic and societal effectiveness.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob, 53, has dual French and Canadian nationality and is an alumnus of EM Lyon Business School (EMLyon). He began his career with the Danone Group in Sweden in 1986, later moving to North America and working for the Evian brand. He went on to take up positions as Senior Vice President, Business Development; Chief Operating Officer at Aguas DANONE Mercosur; and Senior Vice President Strategy and Acquisitions at the Group's Beverages arm. In 2002, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Danone Group. From 2004 to 2009, Philippe-Loïc Jacob was the Group's General Secretary and was also appointed Secretary to the Board of Directors in 2007.

Since 2009, in addition to his work as Chairman of Citeo, Philippe-Loïc Jacob has been Board Vice-Chairman at EMLyon, and sits on the Boards of large retail companies in Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Canada and the Middle East. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Daniel & Nina Carasso Foundation, a private foundation set up by the founder of Danone. In this capacity, he directs charity work in the areas of Sustainable Nutrition and Art for All.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob was made a Knight of the Order of Merit for his contribution to the French economy abroad.

This appointment will bring Laurent-Perrier additional skills to help drive change and international development within the Group.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. Laurent-Perrier offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, and sold under the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte, and Champagne de Castellane brands.

