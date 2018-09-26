26/09/2018 22:22:38

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact The Firm

Related content
20:28 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO PZZA NLSN ZN HMNY GDS PVG OPK U..
25 Sep - 
Hagens Berman Updates Investors in Nielsen Holdings plc..
23 Sep - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsi..

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Nielsen Holdings PLC (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NLSN) of the October 9, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Nielsen stock or options between February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/NLSN.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all those who purchased Nielsen common stock between February 11, 2016 and July 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 60 Pension Trust v. Nielsen Holdings plc et al, No. 18-cv-06459 was filed on September 21, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge Virginia Mary Kendall.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Buy segment sales were experiencing a permanent decline; (2) certain of the Company’s clients were reducing and cancelling Nielsen project work; (3) the Company disregarded the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies, including the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), to its business prospects; (4) the Company’s financial performance was far more dependent on third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed; and (5) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and its clients.

Specifically, on October 25, 2016, Nielsen announced weak third quarter 2016 results due primarily to underperformance in the Company’s Buy segment.

On this news, Nielsen’s stock price fell from $54.93 per share on October 24, 2016 to $45.65 per share on October 25, 2016—a $9.28 or 16.89% drop.

On April 25, 2017, Nielsen reported financial results for the first quarter of 2017, disclosing that its Buy revenues in developed markets decreased by 8.5% due to continued softness in its U.S. market.

Following this disclosure, Nielsen’s stock price fell from $41.59 on April 24, 2017 to $39.98 on April 25, 2017—a $1.61 or 3.87% drop.

On October 25, 2017, Nielsen announced its third quarter 2017 results. According to the complaint, the Company downplayed the extent of the problem with its Buy segment and remained optimistic about the prospects of its emerging markets.

On these results, Nielsen’s stock price fell from $41.13 on October 24, 2017 to $38.56 on October 25, 2018—a $2.57 or 6.25% drop.

Then, premarket on February 8, 2018, the Company announced disappointing financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, stating that revenues within its Buy segment for the fourth quarter decreased year-over-year.

On this news, Nielsen’s stock price fell from $37.56 per share on February 7, 2018 to $33.90 per share on February 8, 2018—a $3.66 or 9.74% drop.

Then, on July 26, 2018, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Nielsen blamed the results, in part, on the negative impact that the GDPR had on the Company’s access to large data sets provided by partners like Facebook and stated further that “[o]ur results are significantly below our expectations as revenues were impacted by GDPR and changes to the consumer data privacy landscape.”

Following this announcement, Nielsen’s share price fell from $29.57 on July 25, 2018 to $22.11 on July 26, 2018—a $7.46 or 25.23% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Nielsen’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:22 NLSN
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact The Firm
20:28 HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO PZZA NLSN ZN HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT MCHP COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
25 Sep NLSN
Hagens Berman Updates Investors in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Concerning the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the October 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
23 Sep LOGM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, NLSN and ZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Sep NLSN
NIELSEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN
21 Sep NLSN
Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Expanded Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Certain Executives
21 Sep NLSN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nielsen Holdings plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NLSN
20 Sep ORCL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
20 Sep NLSN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 9, 2018
18 Sep PZZA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA LOGM NLSN ZN GDS SKX PM QRTEA CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership

Related stock quotes

Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Sh.. 27.96 2.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:22
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact The Firm
22:07
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
22:07
Cenovus signs rail deals to transport oil to U.S. Gulf Coast
22:04
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
22:03
CRUSH THE BOWL GAME WITH NATURESWEET® TOMATOES
22:03
GIFA, Inc. Announces Approval of Name Change
22:01
SAExploration Closes Issuance of 6.00% Senior Secured Convertible Notes Due 2023 and Provides Update on Capital Structure and Liquidity
21:59
SinglePoint Announces First SingleCoin Commercial Airing During Primetime on FOX NEWS Tonight
21:56
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 23:01:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-27 00:01:55 - 2018-09-26 23:01:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY