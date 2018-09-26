26/09/2018 11:19:53

Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB with effect from 2018-09-27. Last day of trading is set to 2023-07-05. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050

