Lubrizol and Danquinsa Feature High-Performing Bonding Solutions and Non-Yellowing TPUs at Fakuma 2018

CLEVELAND, September 26, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces it will be featuring its high-performing bonding solutions and latest non-yellowing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials at Fakuma at its distributor Danquinsa GmbH's booth B4-4507, in Friedrichshafen, Germany from October 16-20, 2018.

At Fakuma, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers will showcase its innovative polymer solutions for non-yellowing, UV-resistant materials for the outstanding physical and aesthetic properties they provide in markets like surface protection, transportation, consumer electronics and industrial specialties. New developments include bio-sourced*, aliphatic TPU and other self-healing technologies.

Lubrizol has expanded the high-melt strength PearlbondTM portfolio for adhesive manufacturers with new TPU grades bringing extra flexibility, low activation temperature, and soft touch for a wide range of applications such as seam tapes in apparel, hand bags, shoes, automotive seating, and heat transfer labels. Pearlbond(TM) 300 series is also applied as an additive to increase impact resistance. Its low activation temperature makes it an ideal bonding solution when used in combination with delicate substrates such as leather, cotton and silk.

"Our customers are constantly looking to new materials to advance their products and enhance the value of their business in the presence of increasing end-user expectations. Pearlbond(TM), PearlthaneTM and Estane® TPU materials in combination with Lubrizol's process and application know-how, offer novel solutions to satisfy these needs," states Stijn Verschuuren, Regional Commercial Manager Lubrizol Engineered Polymers.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com .

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol engineered polymers offer high-adhesion, colour-stable/non-yellowing solutions that provide extra comfort and softness.

