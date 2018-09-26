26/09/2018 14:56:22

Lubrizol and Danquinsa Feature High-Performing Bonding Solutions and Non-Yellowing TPUs at Fakuma 2018

News Release

Lubrizol and Danquinsa Feature High-Performing Bonding Solutions and Non-Yellowing TPUs at Fakuma 2018

CLEVELAND, September 26, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces it will be featuring its high-performing bonding solutions and latest non-yellowing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials at Fakuma at its distributor Danquinsa GmbH's booth B4-4507, in Friedrichshafen, Germany from October 16-20, 2018.

At Fakuma, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers will showcase its innovative polymer solutions for non-yellowing, UV-resistant materials for the outstanding physical and aesthetic properties they provide in markets like surface protection, transportation, consumer electronics and industrial specialties. New developments include bio-sourced*, aliphatic TPU and other self-healing technologies.

Lubrizol has expanded the high-melt strength PearlbondTM portfolio for adhesive manufacturers with new TPU grades bringing extra flexibility, low activation temperature, and soft touch for a wide range of applications such as seam tapes in apparel, hand bags, shoes, automotive seating, and heat transfer labels. Pearlbond(TM) 300 series is also applied as an additive to increase impact resistance. Its low activation temperature makes it an ideal bonding solution when used in combination with delicate substrates such as leather, cotton and silk.

"Our customers are constantly looking to new materials to advance their products and enhance the value of their business in the presence of increasing end-user expectations. Pearlbond(TM), PearlthaneTM and Estane® TPU materials in combination with Lubrizol's process and application know-how, offer novel solutions to satisfy these needs," states Stijn Verschuuren, Regional Commercial Manager Lubrizol Engineered Polymers.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com.

- more -

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.                                             

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol engineered polymers offer high-adhesion, colour-stable/non-yellowing solutions that provide extra comfort and softness.

Media Contacts

Nicholas Galioto

+1 216 447-5000

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers

www.lubrizol.com

# # #

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
19
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:23
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
2
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
3
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:06
Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2018
15:02
Noah Uzal Joins Fiduciary Trust’s New York Office as Wealth Director
15:00
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Base Stand Mount LED Light with Inline Transformer
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
14:57
Evolution Technology Resources Ready to Launch Own Blockchain Token
14:56
Lubrizol and Danquinsa Feature High-Performing Bonding Solutions and Non-Yellowing TPUs at Fakuma 2018
14:55
Listing of bond loan issued by Wallenstam AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (569/18)
14:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sonic Corp. to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 15:23:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-26 16:23:00 - 2018-09-26 15:23:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY