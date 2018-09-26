MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MBTF) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 preliminary results after the close of the market on Thursday, October 25, 2018. The earnings report will be available on the company’s website, www.monroe.bank. The company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Participants in the United States are asked to call toll free (877) 510-3783 at least five minutes prior to the call. The toll free number for callers from Canada is (855) 669-9657 and the international number is (412) 902-4136.

The call will also be webcast on the company’s website, www.monroe.bank. To access the webcast from the MBT home page select “Investor Relations” and “Corporate Profile” for the link to the webcast. A replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (877) 344-7529, Conference #10124598. The replay is available to callers from Canada at (855) 669-9658 and international callers at (412) 317-0088. The replay will be available until November 26, 2018 at 9 a.m. Eastern. The call will be archived on the company’s website for twelve months following the call.

About the Company:

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), a bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust. Founded in 1858, Monroe Bank & Trust helps customers’ remarkable stories unfold through an uncommon, optimistic culture. As one of the largest independently owned community banks in Southeast Michigan, with over $1.3 billion in assets, this full-service bank offers a complete range of business and personal accounts, mobile and online banking, offices and ATMs across Monroe and Wayne Counties, credit and mortgage options, investment and retirement services and award-winning community outreach. The bank believes in its customers, helping them with everything from day-to-day needs to long-term goals, and is ranked fourth among all Michigan banks for total trust assets. The bank believes in its communities, supporting over 300 organizations with sponsorships and also more than 8,000 employee volunteer hours through the Monroe Bank & Trust ENLIST Volunteerism program. The bank believes in the power of knowledge, helping thousands of students and adults thrive through the Monroe Bank & Trust Financial Education program. Monroe Bank & Trust is proud to be a trusted partner to communities and clients, and an employer of choice. We are Monroe Bank & Trust, and we believe in the story of you.

For more information about Monroe Bank & Trust, visit www.monroe.bank.

Or, contact:

Julian Broggio

SVP, Director of Marketing

(734) 240-2341

julian.broggio@monroe.bank