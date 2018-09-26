26/09/2018 21:03:00

Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) based on its Dolaflexin® and other proprietary platforms, today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology 

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
  

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 

Date/Time:Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 2:50 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 60 days following the presentations.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop highly targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to patients.  Mersana’s product candidate XMT-1522 is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with advanced tumors expressing HER2, including breast cancer, non-small-cell-lung-cancer (NSCLC) and gastric cancer patients. The Company’s second product candidate, XMT-1536, is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer, NSCLC and other cancers. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Media Contact

Paul Kidwell

paulkidwell@mersana.com

617-680-1088

Investor Contact

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Christina Tartaglia

christina@sternir.com

212-362-1200

