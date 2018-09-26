26/09/2018 23:22:37

Nasdaq Welcomes Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE), a Brazilian Edtech startup that provides complete pedagogical solutions to private schools in Brazil, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

With the mission to transform the way private primary and secondary, K-12, students learn by delivering high-quality education at scale through technology, Arco Platform Limited’s turnkey curriculum solutions offer educational content, pedagogical consultancy and solutions in both printed and digital formats delivered through their learning platform. Separating from the traditional educational format in which students acquire educational content through textbooks from various publishers, and school administrators require a multitude of vendors for developing content, teacher training, commercializing and managing education, Arco’s platform aims to replace the third-party providers with a streamlined, one-stop solution delivering high-quality education at scale.  As of March 31 2018, Arco’s network consisted of 1,140 partner schools, with 405,814 enrolled students across all Brazilian states. 

“Arco’s Nasdaq IPO is the recognition of years of hard work building high-quality educational solutions that can impact the learning process of thousands of Brazilian students,” said Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto, Chief Executive Officer of Arco Platform Limited. “It’s a privilege to be the first Brazilian educational company listed in Nasdaq.”

“Founded with the aim of creating high-quality and technology-enabled products to enhance the learning experience, Arco reimagines the future of education and the potential of the next generation,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “As the leading exchange to the world’s innovative companies, we are excited to welcome Arco, Brazil’s top pioneer in education, to the Nasdaq family.”

About Arco Platform Limited

Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE) is an Brazilian Edtech startup that provides solutions to over 405 thousand students from 1.140 private primary and secondary schools in Brazil. Arco's goal is to align high-quality education to efficient management.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com.

