26/09/2018 14:52:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 26

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 25 September 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1349.98p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1343.53p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1371.16 'XD'p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1364.71 'XD'p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

Temple BAR Investment Tr.. 1,266.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

