New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Hexcel, Apollo Global Management, Aluminum Corporation of China, Telefonica SA, and JD — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH), Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF), and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH), Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF), and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 24th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC. (SWM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Schweitzer-Mauduit International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported revenue of $270.40MM vs $255.30MM (up 5.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.73 (up 15.07%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported revenue of $982.10MM vs $839.90MM (up 16.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $2.71 (down 58.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.67 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC. (SWM) REPORT OVERVIEW

-----------------------------------------

HEXCEL CORPORATION (HXL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hexcel's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hexcel reported revenue of $547.50MM vs $491.30MM (up 11.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.68 (up 13.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hexcel reported revenue of $1,973.30MM vs $2,004.30MM (down 1.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.13 vs $2.69 (up 16.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.48 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

HEXCEL CORPORATION (HXL) REPORT OVERVIEW

-----------------------------------------

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC (APO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apollo Global Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Apollo Global Management reported revenue of $523.32MM vs $449.71MM (up 16.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $0.44 (down 43.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Apollo Global Management reported revenue of $2,610.17MM vs $1,970.38MM (up 32.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.12 vs $2.11 (up 47.87%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.16 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC (APO) REPORT OVERVIEW

-----------------------------------------

ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED (ACH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aluminum Corporation of China's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aluminum Corporation of China reported revenue of $27,677.90MM vs $20,749.75MM (up 33.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.10 (up 245.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED (ACH) REPORT OVERVIEW

-----------------------------------------

TELEFONICA SA (TEF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Telefonica SA's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Telefonica SA reported revenue of $58,784.64MM vs $57,583.04MM (up 2.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.47 (up 36.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.97 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

TELEFONICA SA (TEF) REPORT OVERVIEW

-----------------------------------------

JD.COM, INC. (JD) REPORT OVERVIEW

JD's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, JD reported revenue of $18,481.06MM vs $13,748.02MM (up 34.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, JD reported revenue of $55,689.37MM vs $37,465.31MM (up 48.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.71 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2019.

JD.COM, INC. (JD) REPORT OVERVIEW

-----------------------------------------

