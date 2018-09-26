New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Hexcel, Apollo Global Management, Aluminum Corporation of China, Telefonica SA, and JD — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

26/09/2018 13:25:00

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH), Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF), and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

SWM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SWM

HXL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HXL

APO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APO

ACH DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACH

TEF DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TEF

JD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JD

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH), Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF), and JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 24th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL, INC. (SWM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Schweitzer-Mauduit International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported revenue of $270.40MM vs $255.30MM (up 5.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.73 (up 15.07%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported revenue of $982.10MM vs $839.90MM (up 16.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $2.71 (down 58.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.67 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SWM

-----------------------------------------

HEXCEL CORPORATION (HXL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hexcel's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hexcel reported revenue of $547.50MM vs $491.30MM (up 11.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.68 (up 13.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hexcel reported revenue of $1,973.30MM vs $2,004.30MM (down 1.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.13 vs $2.69 (up 16.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.48 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

To read the full Hexcel Corporation (HXL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HXL

-----------------------------------------

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC (APO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Apollo Global Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Apollo Global Management reported revenue of $523.32MM vs $449.71MM (up 16.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $0.44 (down 43.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Apollo Global Management reported revenue of $2,610.17MM vs $1,970.38MM (up 32.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.12 vs $2.11 (up 47.87%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.16 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=APO

-----------------------------------------

ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED (ACH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aluminum Corporation of China's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aluminum Corporation of China reported revenue of $27,677.90MM vs $20,749.75MM (up 33.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.10 (up 245.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACH

-----------------------------------------

TELEFONICA SA (TEF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Telefonica SA's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Telefonica SA reported revenue of $58,784.64MM vs $57,583.04MM (up 2.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.47 (up 36.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.97 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Telefonica SA (TEF) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TEF

-----------------------------------------

JD.COM, INC. (JD) REPORT OVERVIEW

JD's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, JD reported revenue of $18,481.06MM vs $13,748.02MM (up 34.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, JD reported revenue of $55,689.37MM vs $37,465.31MM (up 48.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.71 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2019.

To read the full JD.com, Inc. (JD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JD

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

