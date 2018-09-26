OTP Bank Selects eGain’s Knowledge Management for Customer Service

eGain’s AI and knowledge management solution will be deployed at the bank’s contact centres and retail branches with the support of eGain partner Pattern Digital Consulting

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions today announced that OTP Bank, one of the largest banks serving Central and Eastern Europe, has selected eGain for omnichannel customer service.

Pattern Digital Consulting Ltd., an implementation partner for eGain, will work with eGain Quick Value Services™ team to deploy eGain’s award-winning solution for AI-infused knowledge to provide conversational, procedural, and process guidance to agents at the bank’s contact centers and retail branches.

The bank tried out eGain’s solution as part of eGain Try+Buy™ consumption model, which is a risk-free production pilot with no obligation to buy and no-charge guidance for success. Happy with the agent experience the tool enabled, the bank decided to move forward with the investment. eGain’s breadth and depth of AI and knowledge capabilities, coupled with the combined implementation expertise of eGain and Pattern Digital Consulting, will enable OTP Bank’s agents to provide customer service that is accurate, consistent, and compliant with industry regulations.

“Our customers expect their requests to be managed in a fast, consistent and seamless way. And, they want a single right answer regardless of channel. A unified, omnichannel system to manage interactions and knowledge enables great customer experiences across touchpoints,” said András Kuhárszki, director, Digital Sales and Development Directorate of OTP Bank.

“Through the use of this new tool, we also expect agent satisfaction to grow, another critical KPI for us. We believe we have selected the best solution in the market, and we plan to transform how our customers and agents can access relevant knowledge in a perfectly seamless way. We understood that the introduction of eGain knowledge tools is not a project, it is a new way of working that will transform experiences for our customers and agents alike,” Mr. Kuhárszki added.

“The inability to serve customers across both digital and traditional channels in a consistent and transparent manner is typically the major customer experience blocker in most sectors we have worked in,” said Tamás Gögge, co-founder at Pattern Digital Consulting. “We believe knowledge management, combined with eGain’s process flows for guided service and engagement, are powerful concepts to make a meaningful difference in this area.”

“Millennial workforce struggles with traditional tools to navigate the maze of information, regulatory compliance, and complex processes in a bank,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “eGain AI delivers GPS-style guidance, so they can deliver outstanding customer experience.”

About OTP Bank

OTP Bank offers universal banking services to more than 17 million customers in 9 countries through nearly 1,500 branches, agent networks and the state-of-the-art electronic channels across the CEE Region. OTP Bank’s innovations are adopted enthusiastically, with millions of customers using its products and services. The Bank constantly searches for new opportunities and implements best practices to add value to customers. For more information visit www.otpbank.hu .

About Pattern Digital Consulting

Pattern Digital Consulting is a boutique strategy consultancy with a focus on digital channels and omnichannel sales and service concepts. We believe in strategies that work in the real world and typically support our clients throughout implementation and go to market. For more information, visit www.pattern.hu .

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit https://www.egain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

