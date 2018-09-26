26/09/2018 16:01:22

Palm Beach County Nonprofits Invited to Compete for $100,000 in Marketing Services

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One deserving Palm Beach County nonprofit will win $100,000 in marketing services – which could include research, branding, collateral development, creative campaign, website and/or photography – through a new contest sponsored by Ideabar, a marketing + media agency owned by Cox Media Group.

The Ideabar $100k Nonprofit Giveaway exemplifies Cox Media Group’s continued support of Palm Beach County, as well as its investment in Ideabar, which has added a dozen new positions in its national headquarters in West Palm Beach over the past year.

The contest also serves as a testament to Ideabar’s commitment to its home base.

“Ideabar’s growth is fueled by a mix of clients, from international consumer product good brands like Canopy Growth in Toronto to local institutions like Palm Beach State College,” says Amy Royster Bridger, Ideabar Founder and Managing Director of Agency Strategy for Cox Media Group.

“Our team offers world-class marketing and media services from our West Palm Beach headquarters. And since home is where our heart is, we are thrilled to announce the Ideabar $100k Nonprofit Giveaway to help one local nonprofit tell a powerful story in 2019.”

Highlights of the contest:

  • Entry period: December 1st – January 15th

  • Finalists notified by February 1st

  • Winner notified by February 15th

  • Services rendered in 2019

Ideabar encourages all interested Palm Beach County-based nonprofits to share their story and start preparing an entry:

  • Submit a short essay (up to 600 words) on the local impact your organization or program will make when your story is powerfully told with the help of Ideabar.

  • Describe how you would use $100,000 in marketing services to help tell that story.

  • Include three testimonials from board members or leaders in the organization and three testimonials from people who benefit from the work you do.

A panel of Ideabar employees and community leaders will judge all entries. No purchase of services is required to enter or win.

For more information, nonprofits are invited to visithttps://ideabar.agency/nonprofitgiveaway/ and sign up for contest updates.

About Ideabar

Ideabar, powered by Cox Media Group, is a media + marketing agency headquartered in West Palm Beach, with locations in Atlanta, Dayton, Miami and Orlando. We tell powerful brand stories through integrated marketing + media services, including Research + Branding + Creative + Digital. We believe every organization has a powerful story to tell – one that impacts the bottom line. An idea powerfully expressed incites action. Buyers decide, tickets sell, people enroll, minds change, and markets move.

(561) 820-4280

https://ideabar.agency

