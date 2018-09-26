Record360 takes investment from ASG to accelerate growth

SEATTLE and WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Record360 , the leading software for digital asset condition management, announced that it has partnered with Alpine SG, LLC (“ASG”), a group of market leading vertical SaaS companies operated by world-class leaders.

Used by equipment, truck and auto companies across the globe, including Avis, Budget, Sunbelt Rentals and NationaLease, Record360’s asset condition management software allows companies to save time and cost, reduce damage disputes and improve customer relationships through increased transparency. “At ASG, we look for focused, disruptive software companies that are rethinking how industries should operate. The mobile-first video solution that the Record360 team has built transforms the trust factor in an asset transaction. We’re excited to partner with Record360 and support its rapid growth,” says ASG Group CEO, Dan Saper.

Since 2013, Record360 has grown rapidly through its focus on building the right team to deliver a best-in-class product and exceptional customer support. “We were an early adopter of the Record360 technology and the shift from paper to video has streamlined our operations, reduced losses and improved our customer service across all of our locations,” says David Deon, President Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing.

“When we decided to bring in a partner for our next chapter of growth, we knew we’d found something special in ASG,” said Record360’s Co-Founder, Shane Skinner. “ASG’s commitment to engaging and empowering employees and their expertise in growing SaaS businesses makes them the perfect partner as we continue building on Record360’s momentum.”

Record360’s Co-Founders Shane Skinner and Damon Haber are excited to remain active in the business. Damon will continue as Chief Revenue Officer and Shane as an adviser to the management team. Jesse Buckingham, an operating executive from ASG, has joined as CEO. “We’re thrilled to have Jesse join the team. He shares our passion for delivering value to our customers, cares deeply about the team, and brings valuable experience that will help us through our next phase of growth,” says Haber. “This is an exciting time for Record360. Shane and Damon have built an incredible product that customers love, and a team that’s able to take this to the next level. I’m grateful to be a part of the journey from here,” says Buckingham.

About Record360

Record360

is the leading software for digital asset condition management. Record360’s mobile digital forms and asset condition management software allow companies to save time and cost, reduce damage disputes, and improve customer relationships through increased transparency. Record360 was founded in 2013, is based in Seattle, WA, and received initial funding from the Alliance of Angels and Bellingham Angels . To learn more about Record360 and receive a demo or free trial, call 206-489-3290, email info@record360.com, or visit www.record360.com .

About Alpine SG Alpine SG, LLC (“ASG”) is a group of market-leading vertical SaaS companies, backed by Alpine Investors and operated by world-class PeopleFirst(™) leaders. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future. To learn more, visit www.alpinesg.com .

