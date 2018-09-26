Reedsburg Utility Commission Jumps to LightSpeed for all of its Residential Internet Subscribers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the Reedsburg Utility Commission (RUC) has selected the Calix GigaCenter and 804Mesh satellite units to power broadband connectivity under its new LightSpeed service. Building upon their fiber network powered by Calix, RUC’s LightSpeed eliminates service tiers by providing Gigabit speed to all customers. RUC also provides an ongoing technical maintenance plan through Calix Support Cloud , which makes LightSpeed a comprehensive Wi-Fi solution that supports the highest standard residential Internet speeds in the nation.

“As we continue to grow our service territory and our fiber optic offerings into additional rural Sauk county communities, Reedsburg Utility remains customer focused and committed to providing the best service for the best price,” said Brett Schuppner, General Manager of the Reedsburg Utility Commission. “The Internet provider should not be a limiting factor in how quickly a customer can access content. With LightSpeed, we’ve removed the bandwidth restrictions to enable subscribers to utilize all of their connected devices and have the best online experience possible.”

Based in Wisconsin, RUC has provided the community of Reedsburg with fiber-based Internet since 2002, and became the state’s first provider to offer Gigabit service in 2014. The LightSpeed name dates back to the Utility’s early days as a telecommunications provider, but as RUC has continued to grow its network, it has chosen to revisit the brand for its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) television, Internet and phone services. Residential customers will have unthrottled access to RUC’s Gigabit Fiber Network, making the LightSpeed offering ideal for delivering the next-generation applications subscribers demand.

“For years, service providers have been racing to build the best broadband infrastructure possible, using fiber-optic technology capable of delivering incredible speeds,” said Michael Weening, executive vice president of field operations for Calix. “With their new LightSpeed Internet offer, Reedsburg has signaled to the market that they deliver the best Internet experience across their service area, and that the Calix Whole Home Wi-Fi solution is at the center of it.”

