Revenio Group Corporation: Managers' transactions

Revenio Group Corporation, Managers' transactions, September 26, 2018 at 12:00

 

Revenio Group Corporation: Managers' transactions

Revenio Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Karvo Tomi

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Revenio Group Oyj

LEI: 743700I27E0FWSXLKK04

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700I27E0FWSXLKK04_20180926111856_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-09-21

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000261045

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 16 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,100 Volume weighted average price: 16 EUR

 

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Revenio Group Corporation via Globenewswire

Post comment

