Revenio Group Corporation, Managers' transactions, September 26, 2018 at 12:00
Revenio Group Corporation: Managers' transactions
Revenio Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Karvo Tomi
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Revenio Group Oyj
LEI: 743700I27E0FWSXLKK04
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700I27E0FWSXLKK04_20180926111856_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-09-21
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000261045
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 16 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,100 Volume weighted average price: 16 EUR
