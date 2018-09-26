SeaSpine Announces Launch of Regatta™ Lateral System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the launch of the Regatta™ Lateral System, featuring NanoMetalene® technology.

Regatta is a comprehensive, minimally invasive lateral interbody fusion system designed to efficiently and reproducibly treat the spine through indirect decompression and the restoration of sagittal alignment. Regatta offers a wide variety of implants to accommodate the patient’s anatomy, including 10 and 15 degree lordotic options for sagittal alignment and 18 and 23mm wide implants for complete endplate coverage. The Regatta lateral retractor and the EMG nerve detection dilators allow for customizable access with minimal tissue disruption through the psoas, while also providing the visualization necessary to effectively perform the procedure. The addition of new streamlined disc preparation and angled instruments to access challenging disc spaces combine to deliver the complete procedural solution.

“We are excited to provide this comprehensive lateral system to surgeons who perform less-invasive interbody fusion procedures that minimize the tissue disruption that typically accompanies traditional spinal fusion surgery. By optimizing each procedural element, from access to fusion, the surgeon can efficiently and effectively treat each patient’s unique spinal condition,” said Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Regatta interbody devices feature proprietary NanoMetalene surface technology. NanoMetalene is a sub-micron layer of commercially pure titanium molecularly bonded to a PEEK implant using a high-energy, low-temperature process referred to as atomic fusion deposition. It is designed to provide implants a bone-friendly titanium surface on endplates and throughout graft apertures, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK implants, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic visibility for post-operative imaging.

“The Regatta system offers a variety of sizes and angles of interbody implants to address the majority of patient anatomy requirements and my surgical correction goals. Additionally, the implant’s novel NanoMetalene titanium surface technology may allow for more rapid and reliable fusion healing, and allows me to consider a wider variety of graft materials, potentially reducing the cost of care,” stated Dr. James Bruffey, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Scripps Health - San Diego, CA.

SeaSpine will be conducting initial cases through a limited launch over the coming months and expects a full commercial launch of the Regatta Lateral System in the first half of 2019.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete procedural solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in over 30 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the design of the Regatta Lateral System to efficiently and reproducibly treat the spine, to provide customizable access with minimal tissue disruption while providing necessary visualization, and to access challenging disc spaces; the ability of the Regatta Lateral System to deliver a complete procedural solution and efficiently and effectively treat each patient’s unique spinal condition; and the timing of initial cases and full commercial launch of the Regatta Lateral System. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company’s actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of newly launched products to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, including as a result of the lack of clinical validation of products in limited commercial (or “alpha”) launch; unexpected delay, including as a result of developing and supporting the launch of new products, including the fact that newly launched products may require substantial additional development activities, which could introduce further delay, or as a result of obtaining regulatory clearances; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

