26/09/2018 06:30:00

Sensorion Announces Publication of Seliforant Phase 1 Study Data in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology

Study of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic modelling of Seliforant

Seliforant was well tolerated, no sedation was reported, and demonstrated a pharmacokinetic profile acceptable for daily oral dosing

MONTPELLIER, France, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the development of treatments of inner ear diseases, today announced the publication of data in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology from a Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacokinetic‐pharmacodynamic modelling of Seliforant in healthy subjects.

One hundred healthy volunteers were randomized in a placebo‐controlled, double‐blind study evaluating single‐ascending doses (100 to 500 mg) and multiple‐ascending doses (50‐150 mg/day for 4 days; 200 to 250 mg/day for 7 days). Seliforant was well tolerated with only mild to moderate adverse events and no sedation was observed. It also demonstrated an acceptable pharmacokinetic profile for daily oral dosing and the pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic modelling determined plasma concentrations and doses for future efficacy studies in patients with vertigo symptoms.

Seliforant is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 2 trial for the treatment of acute unilateral vestibulopathy, a debilitating disease of the inner ear. Some data are expected at the end of 2018.

“For patients suffering from vertigo crises, there are currently no efficacious treatment options to alleviate the debilitating symptoms characteristic of this condition,” said Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion. “The inclusion of our study of Seliforant in a prestigious peer-reviewed publication such as the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, is a valuable recognition of our work.”

About Seliforant

Seliforant (formerly SENS-111) is the first representative candidate of the histamine type 4 receptor antagonist class to be tested for the symptomatic treatment of vertigo crises. Displaying a neuromodulation effect of the sensorineural inner ear cell function, Seliforant is a small molecule that can be taken orally or via a standard injection, and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial, being conducted in the United States, Europe and South Korea.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: Seliforant (SENS-111), in Phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401 which has started a Phase 2 in sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) in the second half of 2018. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus. Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Contacts

 

Sensorion 

Nawal Ouzren

CEO

contact@sensorion-pharma.com  

Tél : +33 (0) 467 207 730

Investor Relations – International

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Chris Maggos - Managing Director, Europe

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

Tél. : +41 79 367 6254

  

Relations Press -

Alize RP

Isabelle Sauval-Dupuy

Tatiana Vieira

sensorion@alizerp.com

Label : SENSORION

ISIN : FR0012596468

Mnemonic : ALSEN

 
  

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF French Financial Market Authority) on July 28, 2016 under n°R.16-069 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. 

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

Sensorion pingping.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
63
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project
3
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea
4
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
5
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:30
Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES ARMY SELECTS HOYLU FOR DIGITAL COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS
07:30
Radisson Hospitality AB successfully obtains consents to facilitate the proposed acquisition of more than 50 per cent of its outstanding shares
07:30
MacGregor hatch cover sets offer competitive solutions for eight container vessels at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
07:30
Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj: Composition of Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj's Nomination Board
07:17
InterValue (INVE) Token Gest Listed on FCoin
07:14
Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Riga - Nordea Bank AB (publ)
07:00
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) appoints Per Sundqvist as CFO
07:00
Systemair acquires Koolair
07:00
Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - KPMG leases additional space in the Europlaza building

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 08:01:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-26 09:01:41 - 2018-09-26 08:01:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY