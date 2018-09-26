26/09/2018 16:16:31

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Pandora Media, Inc. to Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Pandora Media, Inc. (“Pandora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: P) stock prior to September 24, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Pandora to Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQGS: SIRI). Under the terms of the transaction, Pandora shareholders will receive 1.44 Sirius shares for each share of Pandora stock they own; based on the 30-day volume-weighted average price of Sirius common stock, this represents a value of approximately $10.14 per share. To learn more about the investigation and your rights, go to

https://www.zlk.com/mna/pandora-media-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Pandora merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Pandora breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Sirius is underpaying for Pandora shares, thus unlawfully harming Pandora shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

