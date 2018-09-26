26/09/2018 14:55:27

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sonic Corp. to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

Related content
19 Jun - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, S..
24 Apr - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Sonic, MDU Resources..
27 Feb - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Capstead Mortga..

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Sonic Corp. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONC) stock prior to September 25, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Sonic to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/sonic-corp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Sonic merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Sonic breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Inspire Brands is underpaying for Sonic shares, thus unlawfully harming Sonic shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:55 SONC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sonic Corp. to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
19 Jun SONC
Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Sonic, FLIR, Nustar GP, Ashland Global, and Buckeye Partners — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
24 Apr SONC
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Sonic, MDU Resources Group, National Beverage, Spire, EchoStar, and Tabula Rasa Healthcare — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
27 Feb SONC
Report: Developing Opportunities within Capstead Mortgage, Caleres, Everi, Arlington Asset Investment, Fiserv, and Sonic — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
20 Dec SONC
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Fiserv, Sonic, Texas Roadhouse, Chanticleer, Capstead Mortgage, and Caleres — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
28 Sep SONC
Federman & Sherwood Announces filing of first data breach lawsuit against Sonic Corp.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
2
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
3
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea

Related stock quotes

Sonic Corp 43.46 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:06
Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2018
15:02
Noah Uzal Joins Fiduciary Trust’s New York Office as Wealth Director
15:00
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Base Stand Mount LED Light with Inline Transformer
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
14:57
Evolution Technology Resources Ready to Launch Own Blockchain Token
14:56
Lubrizol and Danquinsa Feature High-Performing Bonding Solutions and Non-Yellowing TPUs at Fakuma 2018
14:55
Listing of bond loan issued by Wallenstam AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (569/18)
14:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sonic Corp. to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $43.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 15:22:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-26 16:22:56 - 2018-09-26 15:22:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY