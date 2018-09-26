SinglePoint Announces First SingleCoin Commercial Airing During Primetime on FOX NEWS Tonight

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING), a technology company providing mobile payments and blockchain solutions, today announces that its bitcoin wallet application, “SingleCoin,” will air its first national television commercial tonight. The 60-second commercial is scheduled to air in primetime on Fox News tonight at approximately 10:56 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

“We are very excited for this first commercial to run and kickoff our national campaign. It’s a big accomplishment for the company and we look forward to announcing several additional airtimes within the next few days, both for our 60-second and 120-second commercial. This is the first of multiple spots we have purchased, and times of airing will vary. Once are times are locked in we will provide schedules,” stated SinglePoint President Wil Ralston.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology company with a focus on acquiring and or working with companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed , the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

855-711-2009

investors@SinglePoint.com

SinglePoint.com