Smith Management Group Sponsors Soccer Club through Associa Supports Kids Program

St. Louis, MO, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa company, sponsored the Francis Howell High School (FHHS) boys’ soccer club through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program. The Vikings are in the midst of their season and have won their first eight games.

Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy, and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents that is designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.

“Smith Management Group is honored to sponsor this talented and dedicated group of young athletes,” stated Roger Kinney, SMG president. “It is inspirational to see them give back to the community. The sponsorship helped the Vikings volunteer for the Special Needs Soccer Association (SPENSA) in St. Louis, MO. SPENSA is a not-for-profit soccer program for young people with disabilities. We are very proud to be a small part of this community outreach and program.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

