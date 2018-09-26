26/09/2018 19:21:56

Stenzel Clinical Services Hires Rita Rippentrop as Community Outreach Director

WHEATON, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stenzel Clinical Services is pleased to announce the arrival of Rita Rippentrop. She brings decades of clinical expertise to her new role.

Rita completed her graduate education at Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California, where she received a Masters of Divinity with a concentration in Marriage and Family Therapy, and is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in Illinois. Her career has included conflict resolution, therapy, grief group curriculum development and facilitation, school-based services, community outreach and team development.

She comes to Stenzel Clinical with leadership experience in both the non-profit and health care settings. She has led teams of clinicians providing structure, processes and supervision. Collectively, her teams creatively responded to the mental health needs of community partners, providing school-based services, violence prevention, outpatient therapy and psycho-educational groups. Rita enjoys developing collaborative community partnerships, getting to know who does what in a community and finding the places where synergy can be found to move the needle on an issue or improve a response to a community need.

In addition to providing therapy and clinical supervision, Rita will serve as Community Outreach Director. In this role, Rita will continue to collaborate with referral sources and community partners regarding faith, counseling, mental health and meeting the needs in the community. This will allow Stenzel Clinical to meet the needs in the community and assist in prevention, as well as provide clinical treatment when people find their way to one of the four Stenzel office locations. There, licensed clinicians work with clients and help them find ways to accept, heal and grow from whatever life has brought their way.

“We’re thrilled Rita is here,” said Grant Stenzel, MS LCPC and owner of Stenzel Clinical Services. “Her new role will help us hear more from our trusted sources and develop new collaborative partnerships. We always want to be in tune with current trends and issues to determine how well our services are working and if we need to provide additional specialties, and Rita will keep us plugged into that.”

Stenzel Clinical is also willing to provide some clinical input for prevention and outreach regarding various topics, including mental health, parenting or discipline approaches, substance use, healthy relationships and more.

If you’d like to learn more about Stenzel Clinical Services, visit stenzelclinical.com. If you want to explore collaborative partnership ideas you have, you can contact Rita at: RitaR@StenzelClinical.com.

Media Contact Information

Cindy Lincoln

Practice Manager

Stenzel Clinical Services

Wheaton – Naperville – Geneva – Schaumburg

Phone: 630.588.1201

Cindy.lincoln@stenzelclinical.com

www.stenzelclinical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1803048-f1f3-4120-a383-355a5b1d6c6e

Stenzel_2016_Logo_red.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:23
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:30
FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions
19:30
BriaCell Announces Positive Phase IIa Proof of Concept Data in Advanced Breast Cancer; Initiates Combination Study
19:21
Stenzel Clinical Services Hires Rita Rippentrop as Community Outreach Director
19:15
MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call
19:11
Itonis, Inc. announces “Emesyl® Plus” homeopathic nasal spray containing Premium Hemp Oil
19:05
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH
19:03
Trupanion Provides Statement On Regulatory Allegations
19:00
GENFIT: Further Details on Management Changes
19:00
Windstream CFO & Treasurer Bob Gunderman to speak at Deutsche Bank conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 20:01:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-26 21:01:08 - 2018-09-26 20:01:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY