Stenzel Clinical Services Hires Rita Rippentrop as Community Outreach Director

WHEATON, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stenzel Clinical Services is pleased to announce the arrival of Rita Rippentrop. She brings decades of clinical expertise to her new role.

Rita completed her graduate education at Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California, where she received a Masters of Divinity with a concentration in Marriage and Family Therapy, and is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in Illinois. Her career has included conflict resolution, therapy, grief group curriculum development and facilitation, school-based services, community outreach and team development.

She comes to Stenzel Clinical with leadership experience in both the non-profit and health care settings. She has led teams of clinicians providing structure, processes and supervision. Collectively, her teams creatively responded to the mental health needs of community partners, providing school-based services, violence prevention, outpatient therapy and psycho-educational groups. Rita enjoys developing collaborative community partnerships, getting to know who does what in a community and finding the places where synergy can be found to move the needle on an issue or improve a response to a community need.

In addition to providing therapy and clinical supervision, Rita will serve as Community Outreach Director. In this role, Rita will continue to collaborate with referral sources and community partners regarding faith, counseling, mental health and meeting the needs in the community. This will allow Stenzel Clinical to meet the needs in the community and assist in prevention, as well as provide clinical treatment when people find their way to one of the four Stenzel office locations. There, licensed clinicians work with clients and help them find ways to accept, heal and grow from whatever life has brought their way.

“We’re thrilled Rita is here,” said Grant Stenzel, MS LCPC and owner of Stenzel Clinical Services. “Her new role will help us hear more from our trusted sources and develop new collaborative partnerships. We always want to be in tune with current trends and issues to determine how well our services are working and if we need to provide additional specialties, and Rita will keep us plugged into that.”

Stenzel Clinical is also willing to provide some clinical input for prevention and outreach regarding various topics, including mental health, parenting or discipline approaches, substance use, healthy relationships and more.

If you’d like to learn more about Stenzel Clinical Services, visit stenzelclinical.com . If you want to explore collaborative partnership ideas you have, you can contact Rita at: RitaR@StenzelClinical.com .

