26/09/2018 01:00:00

Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership

ST. LOUIS and HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) and Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited (“Everbright Sun Hung Kai”) today announced a strategic partnership designed to help U.S. and Chinese clients with advisory and capital markets needs across global markets.

The arrangement, which extends to all Stifel-owned companies, will focus on cross-border cooperation on everything from private capital raising, to new issue listings, and mergers and acquisitions.

“The pace of both capital raising in Asia and cross-border M&A is rapidly accelerating”, noted Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “As companies increasingly think more globally, being able to leverage the local market expertise of Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Asia makes our value proposition to clients that much stronger.”

According to Thomson Reuters data, the value of M&A deals announced globally in the first half of 2018 was US$2.5 trillion, up 64% compared to the same period a year ago. Deals involving companies based in different countries accounted for more than 40% of total transactions.

The market for initial public offerings during the same time period was also among the strongest on record. From January through June, there were an industry leading 97 IPOs in Hong Kong alone, capturing nearly 15% of all global new offerings. Asia Pacific, as a region, accounted for nearly half (46%) of global IPOs.

“This partnership is especially timely given The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s ongoing effort to ease restriction requirements on the local listing of technology and biotechnology companies, sectors of particular focus for Stifel,” noted Li Bingtao, Executive Director and CEO of Everbright Sun Hung Kai. “It is also an extension of our international footprint, enabling us to fulfill our commitment to serve our clients’ needs globally.”

The capabilities of Stifel and Everbright Sun Hung Kai are highly complementary. Since 2010, Stifel has been the leading advisor on all public deals valued under US$1 billion and among the 10 largest equity deal managers. Everbright Sun Hung Kai ranked first amongst all Chinese backed advisors in Hong Kong, having completed six IPOs in the first half of this year.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.  Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.  The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.  Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions.  Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.  To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Everbright Sun Hung Kai Information

Everbright Sun Hung Kai Company Limited (“EBSHKCL”) is a leading financial institution with four core businesses, Wealth Management and Brokerage, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Investment and Structured Financing. Operating under the Everbright Sun Hung Kai brand (“EBSHK”) as well as the EBSHK Direct and EBSHK Private sub-brands, EBSHKCL is a subsidiary of Everbright Securities Company Limited (“Everbright Securities”, SSE: 601788, HKEX: 6178), with Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (HKEX: 86) as its substantial shareholder, serving individual, corporate and institutional clients in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and the U.K.

Backed by Everbright Securities and China Everbright Group member companies, coupled with its heritage in the financial industry beginning in 1969, EBSHK has emerged to be a full-fledged financial platform providing excellent cross-border and global financial services with Moody’s “Baa3” long-term issuer and “Prime-3” short-term issuer credit ratings. EBSHKCL, through its subsidiaries, currently has over HK$143 billion* in assets under management, custody and/or advice. For more information, please visit www.ebshk.com.

*As of

June

3

0

, 2018

For Stifel:

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com

For Everbright Sun Hung Kai:

Juliana Chan, +852 3920 2511

Juliana.chan@ebshk.com

Maggie Chan, +852 3920 2513

Maggie.chan@ebshk.com

Stifel-Logo-200x75px for Globe.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
63
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
4
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project
5
Barefoot Networks Announces P4 Studio™ - Next-Generation Software Development Environment

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:10
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
01:00
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
00:49
AnaptysBio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
00:15
CORRECTING and REPLACING – Dataguise
00:00
MediciNova Announces Positive FDA Feedback Regarding Phase 3 Plan for MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS
25 Sep
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
25 Sep
FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10,000,000 Million Public Offering
25 Sep
Globus Medical Sponsors NASS 2018, Hosts In-Booth Presentations on ExcelsiusGPS®
25 Sep
CPS Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 01:27:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-26 02:27:00 - 2018-09-26 01:27:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY