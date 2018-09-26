TerrAvion Announces Partnership with FieldX Inc. to Bring Aerial Imagery Solutions to Agronomists

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAvion , the largest volume provider of aerial imaging real-time data for agriculture, and FieldX®, the leading provider of software for independent agronomists, today announced the launch of an integration that brings aerial imagery solutions to agronomists using FieldX. High-resolution aerial images provided to any TerrAvion user will be available for users recording georeferenced notes and pictures in the new FieldX GeoNotes™ mobile app. No matter where you get TerrAvion imagery, the agronomist can use the imagery in FieldX GeoNotes™.

Every week in the 2019 growing season, TerrAvion will be capturing over 100M acres of row-level imagery and delivering it to growers and agronomists overnight so they can target scouting, vary inputs, and intervene early on the inevitable issues on every farm. Unlike satellites, TerrAvion is detailed enough to do agronomy, and unlike drones, TerrAvion is cost effective for a professional agronomy program.

The FieldX GeoNotes™ app is used to record agricultural-related comments and photos at points of interest in the field. While using the app, the user’s path through the field can also be recorded and saved. With TerrAvion high-resolution imagery displayed in GeoNotes, the user can confidently navigate directly to trouble spots in the field and efficiently document the issue.

Benefits of TerrAvion’s high-resolution aerial imagery in scouting programs include:

See emerging trouble at row level on the entire field

Ability to see the extent and identify the cause of these issues

Fast action to correct problems before they become big losses

Prevent missing the real trouble spot, while scouting a few rows away

"Independent agronomists are the most trusted experts for making recommendations to farmers, they are some of the most advanced users of TerrAvion data, and nobody works harder on behalf of the grower than independent agronomists. FieldX’s software is 2nd to none in meeting the needs of independent agronomists," said Robert Morris, CEO of TerrAvion. "FieldX deserves praise for adopting a true 21st-century, open approach to ag data."

“A number of our leading agronomists are expanding their services to include aerial imagery, so we wanted to make imagery easy for everyone to access in the FieldX platform,” according to David Krueger, CEO. “When we looked at potential partners, we found that TerrAvion had a great product for agronomists. They are great partners to work with.”

About TerrAvion

TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About FieldX Inc.

FieldX Inc. develops and sells software for the agricultural industry that focuses on the collection and management of field information. The FieldX platform is used for crop scouting, field recordkeeping, and soil sampling. More information can be found at www.FieldX.com .

