Trupanion Provides Statement On Regulatory Allegations

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today provided an update on regulatory allegations made by The Capitol Forum. In a report issued on September 26, 2018, The Capitol Forum incorrectly alleged that there is an active investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services into Trupanion. The Capitol Forum subsequently corrected the report.

Trupanion can confirm that there is no current investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services into Trupanion, nor do they anticipate one.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to execute its business plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

