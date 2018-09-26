26/09/2018 15:56:40

Tryperion Partners and Cole Valley Partners Sell 102KSF Neighborhood Center in Chandler

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A joint venture between Tryperion Partners and Cole Valley Partners has sold Laguna Village, a 102,000-square-foot, neighborhood center located in Chandler, AZ. The joint venture successfully executed the renovation and lease-up to activate the center and bring the property to a stabilized occupancy ahead of its projected schedule, having only acquired the asset in 2016.

“The team took an underperforming center and filled it with new amenities, stores and gathering places for the benefit of the local community and the existing tenants,” said Eliot Bencuya, a partner at Tryperion and CEO of stREITwise, a Tryperion sponsored core-plus REIT. “Our objectives for any property are first and foremost to modernize and create a desirable place for the community to congregate. We will bring a similar philosophy for our most recently raised third value-add fund as well as in our core-plus stREITwise platform. Cole Valley Partners has been a great JV partner and we look forward to continuing our relationship.”

“In a short period of time, we took a shopping center suffering from vacancy and uncertainty and re-positioned it into a busy community center with an appealing array of tenants. The property upgrades and active management generated a lot of leasing activity. We are proud of what we were able to accomplish,” said Zach Bonsall, CEO of Cole Valley Partners.  “Eliot and his team were with us every step of the way and supported the partnership with its operational and capital market expertise.”

Conveniently located at the intersection of Ray Road and Kyrene Road, Laguna Village is supported by strong local demographics. The center boasts a diverse roster of users including Walgreens, Natural Grocers, and Christ’s Church of the Valley, and a variety of restaurants and personal care tenants.

About Tryperion Partners

Tryperion Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment manager focused on value-add office, retail, hospitality, and multifamily investments in Midwestern and Western U.S. markets, currently on its third fully discretionary value-add real estate fund. Tryperion is also the sponsor of stREITwise, a core-plus office REIT focused on stabilized office properties in secondary markets. The founders have acquired and managed assets valued in excess of $5.4 billion across all major commercial property types. For more information, visit www.tryperion.com and www.stREITwise.com.

About Cole Valley Partners

Cole Valley Partners (“CVP”) is a boutique real estate development firm based in Portland, Oregon. With its founders’ collective expertise in urban development and investment, CVP works to transform under-managed, well-located commercial properties into successful neighborhood retail centers. In addition, CVP develops single-tenant retail locations for a variety of national and local tenants. As a certified B Corporation, CVP emphasizes a sustainable, community-based approach for all its acquisitions as well as firm operations. For more information, visit www.cvpre.com.

CONTACT

Tony Keller

WALKER

tkeller@walkerlimited.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:23
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
4
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
5
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:45
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT - REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2018
16:40
K2M to Showcase First-of-its-Kind 3D-Printed Expandable Interbody System MOJAVE™ PL 3D at NASS 2018
16:36
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 191/18
16:35
Larry Stone named JetPay Board Chairman
16:34
ELEVATE–The Command Alkon Conference Will Feature Dynamic Thought Leader Seth Mattison as Opening Keynote Speaker
16:33
Issue of Equity
16:24
ICMA-RC Launching New Tool for Retirement Plan Sponsors
16:23
Issue of Equity
16:16
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Pandora Media, Inc. to Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 17:03:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-26 18:03:24 - 2018-09-26 17:03:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY