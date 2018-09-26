26/09/2018 13:15:00

Uptick Newswire’s ‘Stock Day’ Podcast to Interview Itronics Inc.’s Dennis Bradley Monday regarding Developments in Breakthrough Technology on Zero Waste

RENO, Nev. and PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everett Jolly of Uptick Newswire will interview Dennis Bradley of Itronics Inc. (ITRO), which is a diversified producer of GOLD’n GRO zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green “Zero Waste” technology development Company. This will be the third interview with Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire’s ‘Stock Day’ Podcast exploring the new breakthrough technologies that Itronics has developed in “Zero Waste” recycling. 

“I am excited to host Dennis Bradley for a 2nd time on our show,” said Everett Jolly, host of Uptick Newswire’s ‘Stock Day’ Podcast.  “Since the last time we had Itronics on the show around February of 2017, some real breakthrough technology in “Zero Waste” has been developed. This interview will be available for listeners next week. You can visit our website https://upticknewswire.com/.

“I encourage listeners to tune in to get a full update on ITRO,” continued Mr. Jolly, to find out how their stock grew and where it’s going.

To listen to the interview in its entirety, go to https://upticknewswire.com/ on October 3rd after 9 am EDT.

About Itronics:

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals.  The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology.  The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc

Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc

VISIT OUR WEB SITE

: 

https://www.itronics.com

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are

also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact:

Paul Knopick

888-795-6336

About Uptick Newswire and the “Stock Day” Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its “Stock Day” Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network “Stock Day” Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Investors Hangout

 is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at 

https://investorshangout.com/

SOURCE:

Uptick Newswire

