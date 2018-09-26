26/09/2018 16:03:00

Voice & Advanced Communications Summit 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions, announced its participation in the Voice & Advanced Communications Summit 2018, Booth #18, October 9-10 in Novotel Amsterdam City.

GL Communications Inc., offerings for enterprise and industrial communication networks, includes end-to-end testing, monitoring quality of voice and data services, signaling and traffic simulation, critical time/delay measurements and mitigation solutions.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Robert Bichefsky, Director in the GL Communications Inc. said, “We are excited to meet customers who are interested in Voice & Advanced Communications and provide them the experience on GL’s latest applications in the areas of core network simulation, voice and data quality testing with vMobile™, and network monitoring for 4G/5G. We are eager to answer your questions and discuss your ideas at the summit. Those who are interested in the event and want to meet us at the summit, please visit “https://www.gl.com/meet-and-greet-schedule.php” to book your meeting slot. GL customers can also avail delegate passes at discounted rates  - so we invite interested participants to get in touch with us”

“GL’s comprehensive QoS Test Suite for 5G/4G Wireless Networks provides a unique-truly-mobile probe ‘vMobile™’ for evaluating voice, and data quality, independent of underlying network, such as Cellular networks, Land Mobile Radios, and Wired networks. vMobile™ is a powerful handheld device that offers increased mobility for field testing, drive/walk testing industrial, military or emergency services applications at remote locations. One can perform automated tests for measuring Signal Strength, Voice, Video, & Data Quality to evaluate ‘User-Experience’ in real-time.”

He further added, “GL’s comprehensive Signaling and Traffic Emulation Suite for 5G/4G Wireless Networks, referred commonly as MAPS™, provides a unique “programmable, scriptable” framework independent of any protocol or network that makes it easy to perform cross-domain testing and transition tests to new technology such as 5G. The core network and all its underlying entities can be accurately tested for functionalities and performance. GL’s centralized Network Monitoring Probes for 5G/4G Wireless Networks capture CDRs, detect fraudulent activities, alert on critical parameters, measure KPIs, and performance statistics.”

