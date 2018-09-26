World Finance announces winners of Wealth Management Awards 2018

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth management is already an extremely important part of the financial services industry, but recent developments suggest that the sector is only going to become more competitive – particularly at the top level. Last year, the total wealth of the world’s high-net-worth individuals surpassed $70trn for the first time.

With the market growing, there are plenty of firms trying to bolster their client-base. The organisations recognised by the World Finance Wealth Management Awards 2018 have not only been able to do so, they’ve also helped the industry overcome a number of emerging challenges.

Technology is bringing disruption as well as opportunity to wealth management firms. Automation and artificial intelligence tools are helping existing players to modernise their operations, but they are also encouraging digital firms based in other sectors to enter the arena. The wealth managers that are able to use their knowledge and experience, in combination with new digital tools, will be best placed to hold off these industry entrants.

In particular, wealth management companies need to maintain and, where possible, improve upon their existing client relationships. Keeping clients informed of the latest industry advances will prove crucial in this regard, with recent research showing that the majority of high-net-worth individuals have not spoken with their wealth managers about cryptocurrencies. These customers are likely to wonder what other cutting-edge developments are similarly passing them by.

The future-ready firms highlighted by World Finance’s Wealth Management Awards 2018 are already prioritising both digital development and personal relationships. In doing so, they remain well positioned to take a leading role in one of the fastest moving sectors of the financial industry.

To see the full list of this year’s winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available both in print and online now.

