26/09/2018 05:05:00

World’s Largest Decentralized Application Ecosystem Gifto Partners With NEM

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gifto (www.gifto.io), the world’s largest blockchain-based decentralized application (dApp) ecosystem, today announced a partnership with NEM (www.nem.io), a leading blockchain application platform. Through this partnership, Gifto will over the next several months test the NEM blockchain for improved scalability for some of its blockchain-based services, compared to its current Ethereum architecture.

“Gifto is one of the few projects in the blockchain space demonstrating user growth and real utility. In order to maintain a great user experience on our platform, we are constantly evaluating new blockchain technology beyond Ethereum, and NEM has promising solutions to some of Gifto’s needs,” said Andy Tian, CEO, and Founder of Gifto and Asia Innovations Group.

“We built the NEM blockchain platform from the ground up to outperform competing services in all facets,” said Steve Li, NEM China Regional Head. “Our partnership with Gifto helps NEM reach a new user base, and we look forward to collaborating with their team.”

NEM’s blockchain platform was designed and coded from the ground up for scale and speed. Its permissioned, private blockchain delivers industry-leading transaction rates for international ledgers. Additionally, its revolutionary consensus mechanism ensures NEM’s open, public blockchain can grow without compromising throughput or stability.

About NEM

The NEM Foundation is endorsed by an international network compiled of a wealth of experience in IT, entrepreneurship, business processes, trading, property and asset development, international management and academia. The business’ ethos is to provide NEM’s blockchain technology platform to enhance enterprise whilst being run by the people, for the people. NEM’s team provides this through an array of support and education, from training events and service providers to technical support for the ecosystem.

NEM Press Contact, Alexandra Tinsman, press@nem.foundation 

About Gifto

Gifto is the first cryptocurrency token integrated into a consumer app with tens of millions of users. With Gifto, digital content creators, gamers, and charities can send and receive customized virtual gifts across social media including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. With over one million wallet holders, Gifto is the world’s largest blockchain based dApps ecosystem to date, leveraging its ecosystem products like Uplive, Giftomon, and CoinUp among others.

Gifto Press Contact, may.youssef@asianinnovations.com 

logo.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
63
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
3
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project
4
Barefoot Networks Announces P4 Studio™ - Next-Generation Software Development Environment
5
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

05:36
Juniper Systems Unveils New Cedar CP3 Rugged Smartphone
05:05
World’s Largest Decentralized Application Ecosystem Gifto Partners With NEM
03:36
Arco Platform Limited Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market
02:55
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
02:52
Record360 takes investment from ASG to accelerate growth
01:45
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against OPKO Health, Microchip Technology, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Navigators, Invuity, and Integrated Device on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:31
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, Bemis, and GulfMark on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 06:21:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-26 07:21:10 - 2018-09-26 06:21:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY