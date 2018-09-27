26/09/2018 23:19:13

ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABEO biomechanical footwear, the fastest growing comfort footwear brand in the U.S., today announced it will be an exhibitor at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo, one of the largest health and wellness expos in the country. ABEO will be onsite to introduce its customized footwear and orthotic collection which utilizes a state-of-the-art scan system for a digitally enhanced fitting process.  

The ABEO footwear booth at the expo will feature six high-tech scan stations where attendees will be able to experience a digital scan analysis and shop select ABEO footwear and orthotics onsite or through a kiosk. The collection includes two innovative footwear categories: B.I.O.system® featuring built-in orthotics, and P.R.O.system with interchangeable 3D3 orthotics for total comfort customization.

“As a brand dedicated to building healthy communities by designing innovative products utilizing advanced technologies for the ultimate mobility, we are excited to join the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at the Chicago Marathon,” began Andrew Feshbach, Chief Executive Officer at ABEO footwear. “It is a perfect opportunity to introduce the ABEO brand to world-class athletes, as well as marathoners, charity runners, and those dedicated to living healthy, active lifestyles.”

Launched in 2010 with the world’s first sandal with a custom-fit footbed, ABEO is a leader in the comfort footwear category with innovative products designed to increase mobility for improved foot health and comfort. This will be the first time ABEO will exhibit at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo and there will also be special promotions with The Walking Company, a retail partner with over 180 nationwide locations.

For more information, please visit ABEO at booth #677 at the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at McCormick place October 5-6th 2018, or go www.abeofootwear.com.

ABOUT ABEO BIOMECHANICAL FOOTWEAR

ABEO® biomechanical footwear™ features a collection of sandals, casuals, dress and athletic styles infused with advanced biomechanical technology for superior support, ultimate comfort, and enhanced total body health and overall wellness. ABEO® biomechanical footwear comprises two innovative, customizable collections: B.I.O.system featuring built-in orthotics and P.R.O.system with interchangeable 3D3 orthotics. For more information regarding personalized footwear solutions by ABEO, visit www.abeofootwear.com.

Contact:

Dinah B. Erasmus

ABEO Footwear

805-496-3005 ext.2238

dinahe@abeofootwear.com

ABEO_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of RLJ Entertainment, Forest City Realty, and SUPERVALU on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Sonic Corp. (SONC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SONC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:05
Sprague Resources LP Announces Resignation of Director Robert B. Evans
00:05
TIME UPDATE: SinglePoint Announces First Airing of SingleCoin Commercial on FOX Business Channel
26 Sep
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Praises Passage of $2.34 Billion in Federal Funding for Alzheimer’s Disease Research to HHS in FY2019
26 Sep
Northrop Grumman Elects Ann Addison Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Denise Peppard to Retire
26 Sep
Nasdaq Welcomes Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
26 Sep
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
26 Sep
Evine to Attend the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference on October 4, 2018
26 Sep
Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 00:44:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-27 01:44:26 - 2018-09-27 00:44:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY